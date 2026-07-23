ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Court Permits CBI To Take Further Handwriting Specimens Of Manish Sanjay Hawaldar

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take further handwriting specimens of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar. She has been arrested in connection with the NEET UG Paper leak case. It is alleged that Manish shared her handwritten Physics question with another accused, Manisha Mandhare. CBI recovered the images of handwritten questions from the Mobile phone of Mandhare.

A protest is ongoing at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the NEET UG Paper leak. Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta allowed the application moved by the CBI.

The court allowed the application after considering the submissions of the CBI that the documents which are to be compared by the Forensic Lab are bulky and also that the Govt. Examiner of Questioned Documents (GEQD) has indicated insufficiency of the specimen handwriting, signatures already obtained; therefore, the further permission sought by CBI is hereby allowed.

"Accordingly, CBI is permitted to take the further specimen handwriting/signatures of accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, in the concerned Jail," the court said. The court directed the Jail Superintendent to make necessary arrangements for obtaining the specimen handwriting/ signatures of the accused for three days from 27.07.2026 to 29.07.2026 by the CBI officials, in the presence of an independent witness.

During the arguments, Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh submitted that accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar is involved in the NEET (UG) 2026 question paper leak case as she shared her handwritten physics questions relating to NEET UG 2026 with co-accused Manisha Mandhare. The agency also said that she also dictated physics questions to another accused, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, and that during investigation, handwritten images containing physics question notes were recovered from the phone of co-accused Manisha Mandhare.