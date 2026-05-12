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NEET-UG Exam Cancelled: 'A Crime Against Future Of The Youth,' Rahul Gandhi Leads Opp Attack Against BJP Govt

NSUI protested the cancellation of the NEET UG paper held on May 3. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Central government's decision to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026, amid allegations of paper leak and large-scale irregularities, has triggered outrage across the political spectrum, even as lakhs of medical aspirants report suffering from deep anxiety.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the May 3 examination would be reconducted. The government has also handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe.

From the Opposition leaders accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of failing the country's youth, to students speaking openly about stress, uncertainty and emotional exhaustion, reactions poured in.

Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition Attack

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp attack on the Central government, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Amrit Kaal" had become a "poison era" for students and young people in the country.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the cancellation of NEET has crushed the dreams of over 22 lakh students and called the episode "not just a failure, but a crime against the future of the youth."

"Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed awake all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education," he said.

He also alleged that every year, "paper mafias" escape while honest students are forced to suffer the consequences.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticised the NTA's functioning following the cancellation of the NEET-UG, saying repeated paper leaks and examination irregularities had raised serious questions about its credibility and effectiveness. Citing a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, he claimed that five of the 14 national examinations conducted by the NTA in 2024 experienced leaks or irregularities. He further alleged that the Modi government had centralised the examination system without ensuring accountability and said the agency now required "fundamental restructuring" rather than minor improvements.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal termed paper leaks the "biggest betrayal" of students and alleged "political patronage" behind such incidents. He said many middle-class families spend years saving money for coaching and preparation, only to see their children suffer because of systemic failures.

DMK president M K Stalin renewed his criticism of NEET, calling the examination itself a "scam". He said repeated controversies surrounding the exam were pushing lakhs of students into mental distress and demanded that medical admissions should again be based on Class XII marks instead of NEET.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the cancellation exposed "large-scale irregularities" in the examination process. He accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of initially attempting to suppress information related to the alleged leak.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) also attacked the Prime Minister over the cancellation, saying a government that "cannot even conduct a single examination safely" had no right to remain in power.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharanaprakash Patil also strongly criticised the Centre over the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026. Minister calls it a "grave injustice" to lakhs of students. He said repeated controversies surrounding NEET exposed the "incompetence" of the BJP-led government at the Centre and alleged that corruption and coaching centre networks were behind such leaks. Patil also expressed concern about the mental stress students face and urged aspirants not to lose hope ahead of the re-examination.

Medical Bodies, Student Groups Demand Accountability