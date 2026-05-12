NEET-UG Exam Cancelled: 'A Crime Against Future Of The Youth,' Rahul Gandhi Leads Opp Attack Against BJP Govt
Students described emotional stress and uncertainty after the Centre cancelled NEET-UG 2026 and ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST|
Updated : May 12, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central government's decision to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026, amid allegations of paper leak and large-scale irregularities, has triggered outrage across the political spectrum, even as lakhs of medical aspirants report suffering from deep anxiety.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the May 3 examination would be reconducted. The government has also handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe.
In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration…— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026
From the Opposition leaders accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of failing the country's youth, to students speaking openly about stress, uncertainty and emotional exhaustion, reactions poured in.
Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition Attack
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp attack on the Central government, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Amrit Kaal" had become a "poison era" for students and young people in the country.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the cancellation of NEET has crushed the dreams of over 22 lakh students and called the episode "not just a failure, but a crime against the future of the youth."
NEET 2026 की परीक्षा रद्द हो गयी।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2026
22 लाख से ज़्यादा छात्रों की मेहनत, त्याग और सपनों को इस भ्रष्ट भाजपाई व्यवस्था ने कुचल दिया।
किसी पिता ने कर्ज़ लिया,
किसी माँ ने गहने बेचे,
लाखों बच्चों ने रात-रात भर जागकर पढ़ाई की,
और बदले में मिला, पेपर लीक, सरकारी लापरवाही और शिक्षा में…
"Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed awake all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education," he said.
He also alleged that every year, "paper mafias" escape while honest students are forced to suffer the consequences.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticised the NTA's functioning following the cancellation of the NEET-UG, saying repeated paper leaks and examination irregularities had raised serious questions about its credibility and effectiveness. Citing a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, he claimed that five of the 14 national examinations conducted by the NTA in 2024 experienced leaks or irregularities. He further alleged that the Modi government had centralised the examination system without ensuring accountability and said the agency now required "fundamental restructuring" rather than minor improvements.
The recent paper leak of the NEET-UG paper and the subsequent cancellation of the exam is only the latest in a series of instances which throw a question mark on the purpose and efficacy of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education,…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 12, 2026
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal termed paper leaks the "biggest betrayal" of students and alleged "political patronage" behind such incidents. He said many middle-class families spend years saving money for coaching and preparation, only to see their children suffer because of systemic failures.
DMK president M K Stalin renewed his criticism of NEET, calling the examination itself a "scam". He said repeated controversies surrounding the exam were pushing lakhs of students into mental distress and demanded that medical admissions should again be based on Class XII marks instead of NEET.
#NEET – Never Been Neat:— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) May 12, 2026
இந்த ஆண்டும் #NEET Paper Leak முறைகேடுகள் வெளிவந்து, Exam Cancel ஆகியிருக்கு. இலட்சக்கணக்கான மாணவர்கள் மன உளைச்சலுக்கு ஆளாகியிருக்காங்க.
ஒரு தேர்வின் ஒவ்வொரு படிநிலையிலும் மோசடி நிறைந்ததாகவே நீட் இருக்கு. நான் தொடர்ந்து சொல்லி வருவதுபோல, நீட்ல Scam இல்ல,… pic.twitter.com/WilwYRPhmV
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the cancellation exposed "large-scale irregularities" in the examination process. He accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of initially attempting to suppress information related to the alleged leak.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) also attacked the Prime Minister over the cancellation, saying a government that "cannot even conduct a single examination safely" had no right to remain in power.
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharanaprakash Patil also strongly criticised the Centre over the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026. Minister calls it a "grave injustice" to lakhs of students. He said repeated controversies surrounding NEET exposed the "incompetence" of the BJP-led government at the Centre and alleged that corruption and coaching centre networks were behind such leaks. Patil also expressed concern about the mental stress students face and urged aspirants not to lose hope ahead of the re-examination.
Medical Bodies, Student Groups Demand Accountability
Medical organisations and student groups also reacted strongly after the cancellation announcement.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) welcomed the Centre’s decision to scrap the examination and demanded strict action against those responsible. IMA national president Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak urged the government to ensure a transparent investigation and suggested that future NEET examinations be conducted by the CBSE.
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) expressed solidarity with students and warned against allowing "guess papers and mafias" to decide who becomes a doctor. "Our hearts go out to lakhs of students who put their lives on hold for NEET-UG 2026," FAIMA said in a statement, adding that it would not stay silent while honest students suffered because of organised malpractice.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also expressed concern about the examination system's credibility and demanded a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation into the alleged irregularities.
ABVP said any compromise with the sanctity of entrance examinations was unacceptable and demanded strict action against everyone involved in the alleged leak network.
'It Feels Like Our Hard Work Went To Waste'
The strongest and most emotional reactions came from students preparing for medical admissions. Many aspirants described the cancellation as mentally exhausting, especially for those who had spent years preparing for the highly competitive examination.
A NEET aspirant from Kota said she felt shattered after hearing the news. She said, "I appeared in the exam on May 3 and was expecting a good result. Now we are being told to study the entire syllabus again. It's really disappointing."
Another student said the cancellation felt unfair to students who had worked honestly for two years. He said, "Because of a small percentage of people involved in cheating or leaks, the papers of lakhs of honest students are being cancelled. That is very unfair."
Aspirants also questioned how such leaks persisted despite the NTA's strict security claims. "If such a big agency claims papers were GPS tracked, then how did this happen again?" a student asked.
Several aspirants demanded that the NEET should be conducted online to reduce the possibility of leaks and manipulation.
A student from Lucknow said candidates would now have to restart preparations and travel again for the re-exam. "We cannot do anything now that the exam has been cancelled, but it is disappointing. The NTA should seriously think about changing the exam mode," he said.
Another aspirant said paper leaks were becoming an "annual occurrence". "It happened in 2024 and now again in 2026. Students who thought they had secured good marks were finally relaxing with their families. Now, suddenly, everything is uncertain again," he said.
Another student said the re-examination process itself had become emotionally draining.
"Many of us have been preparing since Class VI or VII. This exam is not just our dream; it is our family’s dream too. Now we have to go through all the stress again," the aspirant said.
Probe Focuses On 'Guess Paper', Security Questions
According to Rajasthan SOG ADG Vishal Bansal, nearly 120 Chemistry questions from the alleged material were found similar to those appearing in the examination across different paper sets. Investigators said the material had reportedly been circulating among students for nearly 15 days to a month before the exam.
In another development linked to the controversy, Delhi Police rescued 18 NEET aspirants from hotels in Delhi-NCR before the examination. Police said a gang had allegedly collected Rs 20-30 lakh from parents by promising guaranteed MBBS admissions through management and other quotas.
The NTA, meanwhile, said the decision to cancel the examination was taken after receiving inputs from central agencies and after law enforcement authorities shared findings that raised concerns about the integrity of the examination process.
"The present examination process could not be allowed to stand," the agency said.
The agency also clarified that students would not have to register again for the re-test and no additional examination fee would be charged. Existing candidature details and examination centres chosen earlier would remain valid.
NEET-UG 2026 was conducted across more than 5,400 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 international cities. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination.
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