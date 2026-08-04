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NEET‑UG Aspirants Flag OMR Sheet Discrepancies In Supreme Court

The NEET-UG 2026 exam, originally held on May 3, was cancelled following a paper leak and was re-conducted on June 21 by the NTA.

NEET‑UG Aspirants Flag OMR Sheet Discrepancies In Supreme Court
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By Sumit Saxena

Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Six NEET‑UG candidates moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, alleging discrepancies between the answers recorded in their OMR sheets during the examination and the copies of those sheets released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking an early hearing before the commencement of the counselling process. The counsel made brief submissions before the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The counsel contended that the case pertains to six students who secured more than 600 and 650 marks but claim that the OMR sheets uploaded by the NTA differ from the answers they had actually marked during the examination. The bench asked if the petitioners had approached the authorities.

The counsel submitted before the bench that the students had emailed the NTA and also visited its office, but received no response. The bench was informed that although the NTA provided a window for candidates to raise objections regarding the OMR sheets, the discrepancy surfaced only after the results were declared.

After hearing submissions, the bench agreed to list the matter for hearing. The NEET-UG 2026 exam, originally held on May 3, was cancelled following a paper leak and was re-conducted on June 21 by the NTA.

Read More

  1. NEET Paper Leak Fallout: NTA Floats Rs 7.5 Cr Tender For 24x7 Security Of Offices, Confidential Exam Material
  2. 'NEET Score Of 650 Changed To 500, Then 135 On NTA Portal In 24 Hours': Candidate Moves Delhi HC

TAGGED:

NEET UG
OMR SHEET
CJI SURYA KANT
NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY
SUPREME COURT

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