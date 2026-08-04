ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET‑UG Aspirants Flag OMR Sheet Discrepancies In Supreme Court

New Delhi: Six NEET‑UG candidates moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, alleging discrepancies between the answers recorded in their OMR sheets during the examination and the copies of those sheets released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking an early hearing before the commencement of the counselling process. The counsel made brief submissions before the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The counsel contended that the case pertains to six students who secured more than 600 and 650 marks but claim that the OMR sheets uploaded by the NTA differ from the answers they had actually marked during the examination. The bench asked if the petitioners had approached the authorities.