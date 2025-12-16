ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026: Tentative Exam Dates, Likely Syllabus Changes Explained

Kota: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG), India’s only medical entrance examination, is expected to follow its usual schedule in 2026, with the notification likely to be released in February and registrations opening shortly thereafter. As the exam is traditionally held on a Sunday in May, it is expected to be conducted on May 3 or May 10, 2026.

Changes to the syllabus of the NEET UG exam — which continues to attract lakhs of aspirants every year — are made only after long intervals, and usually involve removing a few topics.

In 2025, more than 22.76 lakh candidates registered for the examination. Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra from a private coaching institute said the NEET UG syllabus rarely undergoes major changes.

Over the past five years, only practical knowledge components have been added, while minor portions from select topics have been removed. He added that the possibility of any syllabus change in 2026 is very low.

Syllabus Change Introduced In 2024

Mishra said the National Medical Commission (NMC) releases the syllabus about 4-5 months before the exam. There were no syllabus changes between 2020 and 2023.