NEET UG 2026: Tentative Exam Dates, Likely Syllabus Changes Explained
Experts say NEET UG 2026 is likely to be held on May 3 or 10, while the syllabus is likely to remain unchanged.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST
Kota: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG), India’s only medical entrance examination, is expected to follow its usual schedule in 2026, with the notification likely to be released in February and registrations opening shortly thereafter. As the exam is traditionally held on a Sunday in May, it is expected to be conducted on May 3 or May 10, 2026.
Changes to the syllabus of the NEET UG exam — which continues to attract lakhs of aspirants every year — are made only after long intervals, and usually involve removing a few topics.
In 2025, more than 22.76 lakh candidates registered for the examination. Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra from a private coaching institute said the NEET UG syllabus rarely undergoes major changes.
Over the past five years, only practical knowledge components have been added, while minor portions from select topics have been removed. He added that the possibility of any syllabus change in 2026 is very low.
Syllabus Change Introduced In 2024
Mishra said the National Medical Commission (NMC) releases the syllabus about 4-5 months before the exam. There were no syllabus changes between 2020 and 2023.
However, changes were introduced in 2024, when the syllabus was reduced in line with the NCERT curriculum rationalised during the COVID-19 period. Topics removed from Class XI and XII NCERT textbooks were also excluded from the NEET UG syllabus. At the same time, practical-based components were added.
The 2024 and 2025 NEET UG exams were conducted using the same syllabus, and no changes are expected for 2026.
Exam Likely On May 3 Or 10, 2026
Mishra said NEET UG is usually held on a Sunday between May 3 and May 10. If two Sundays fall within this period, one of them is selected.
In recent years, the exam was held on May 4 (2025), May 5 (2024), May 7 (2023) and May 8 (2022). Although May 1, 2022, was also a Sunday, the exam was scheduled a week later.
In 2026, the first two Sundays of May fall on May 3 and May 10. Based on past trends, the exam is likely to be held on one of these dates, with May 3, 2026, being the stronger possibility.
Also Read: