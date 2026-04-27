ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026: Students Face Difficulties Downloading Admit Cards, NTA Offers Quick Tips

Kota: With many students facing difficulties in downloading admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured that it is a temporary technical issue, common during high traffic. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Offering some quick tips to resolve the issue on its X handle, NTA has asked students to clear the browser cache and cookies, try downloading in Incognito/Private mode and use a different browser (recommending Chrome or Firefox). It has asked students to try after some time using a stable Internet connection.

The examination is scheduled to be held on May 3 and there are 22.79 lakh registered candidates. NTA said that over 11 lakh students have already downloaded their admit cards. "If you’re still facing issues, please don’t panic. You can reach out to our helpline or write to us with your application number. We’re here to help you. Your hard work matters — stay calm and focused," NTA posted.

Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert at a private coaching institute in Kota said that entry into the examination centres will commence at 11 am on the exam day, and students have been allotted a window of two and a half hours to enter. The gates for entry will close at 1:30 pm. After this, students will not be permitted to enter the examination centre under any condition. "If your religious beliefs or customs require you to wear specific attire, please ensure you arrive at the examination hall well in advance to undergo a thorough security check," he said.

The admit card consists of three pages, the first page displays the student's name, application number, date of birth, parents' names, address, and the name of the examination centre and city. It also includes a self-declaration form. A postcard-sized photograph must be affixed to the second page while the third page contains detailed instructions and guidelines for the students, Mishra informed.

Most examination centres have been set up within government schools, where the existing teachers and staff members have been assigned invigilation duties.