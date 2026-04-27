NEET UG 2026: Students Face Difficulties Downloading Admit Cards, NTA Offers Quick Tips
NTA has asked students to reach out to its helpline number or write to them with their application number if they continue to face difficulties.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Kota: With many students facing difficulties in downloading admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured that it is a temporary technical issue, common during high traffic. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Offering some quick tips to resolve the issue on its X handle, NTA has asked students to clear the browser cache and cookies, try downloading in Incognito/Private mode and use a different browser (recommending Chrome or Firefox). It has asked students to try after some time using a stable Internet connection.
Dear Students,— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 27, 2026
We understand how important your NEET UG 2026 Admit Card is and the stress involved in downloading it.
Many of you are facing temporary technical issues — this is common during high traffic.
Quick tips that usually solve the problem:
Clear your browser cache…
The examination is scheduled to be held on May 3 and there are 22.79 lakh registered candidates. NTA said that over 11 lakh students have already downloaded their admit cards. "If you’re still facing issues, please don’t panic. You can reach out to our helpline or write to us with your application number. We’re here to help you. Your hard work matters — stay calm and focused," NTA posted.
Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert at a private coaching institute in Kota said that entry into the examination centres will commence at 11 am on the exam day, and students have been allotted a window of two and a half hours to enter. The gates for entry will close at 1:30 pm. After this, students will not be permitted to enter the examination centre under any condition. "If your religious beliefs or customs require you to wear specific attire, please ensure you arrive at the examination hall well in advance to undergo a thorough security check," he said.
The admit card consists of three pages, the first page displays the student's name, application number, date of birth, parents' names, address, and the name of the examination centre and city. It also includes a self-declaration form. A postcard-sized photograph must be affixed to the second page while the third page contains detailed instructions and guidelines for the students, Mishra informed.
Most examination centres have been set up within government schools, where the existing teachers and staff members have been assigned invigilation duties.
Admit Card Related Instructions
On the first page of the admit card, there are three designated boxes located at the bottom. For the first box, candidates must carry a passport-sized photograph with them to the examination centre and this photo has to be affixed in the presence of the invigilator. For the second box, candidates must affix their thumb impression at home before arriving at the centre. Coming to the third box, candidates must provide their signature, this too must be done at the examination centre in the presence of the invigilator.
On the second page of the admit card, candidates must affix a postcard-sized photograph. Candidates are also required to sign to the left of this photograph. At the examination centre, the invigilators will verify that both the photograph and the signature match the candidate's identity. Additionally, the candidate's identity will be verified by matching them against the photograph uploaded during the online application process. Candidates who fail to produce page 2 will not be permitted to appear for the examination.
Entry Rules At Examination Centre
- Entry will be granted strictly according to the reporting time specified on the admit card
- No entry will be permitted after the scheduled gate-closing time
- Candidates may exit the examination hall only after the exam has concluded; no one will be allowed to leave prematurely
- Upon the completion of the examination duration, candidates must strictly adhere to the instructions given by the invigilator and vacate their seats only when directed to do so
- Candidates will be allowed to exit the examination centre one at a time
- Candidates must carefully read the instructions provided on the admit card as strict compliance is mandatory
- Candidates are advised to visit and inspect the examination centre a day prior to the exam to avoid any difficulties on the day of the examination
- If, due to religious or customary requirements, a candidate needs to wear specific attire, they must arrive at the examination centre well in advance to undergo a thorough security check
- Entry into the examination centre will be granted only upon production of a valid admit card and ID Card, and after undergoing a security frisking/search
- In addition to a physical frisking, candidates will also be screened using metal detectors at the examination centre
Items To Carry To Exam Hall, What To Avoid?
- Candidates are permitted to carry the following items: a transparent water bottle, their Admit Card, a passport-sized photograph (identical to the one uploaded in the application form), a Self-Declaration Form, and an ID Card. Candidates are also advised to carry their Aadhaar Card.
- Candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying the following items into the examination centre: mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches (analog or smart), earphones, earbuds, cameras, calculators, books, paper notes, pen drives, bags, caps, belts, ornaments (jewellery), and eatables.
- Candidates will not be permitted to take a "bio-break" (restroom break) during the first and last hour of the examination. Candidates returning from a bio-break will be required to undergo biometric verification and frisking again.
NTA will monitor the examination proceedings using Artificial Intelligence (AI), which will involve the scrutiny of CCTV camera recordings as well as live streaming feeds. Students are particularly susceptible to being caught for using unfair means; therefore, exercise caution.
Points To Keep In Mind At Exam Centre
- Students will not be provided with a separate sheet for rough work; they must perform all rough calculations strictly within the designated space provided in the examination booklet.
- Candidates must exercise extreme caution while filling out the OMR sheet to prevent it from tearing or sustaining any damage that could render it invalid for evaluation.
- Any student found using unfair means will be debarred from the examination and face disciplinary action.
- The examination centre will be under constant surveillance via CCTV cameras and signal jammers; therefore, remain vigilant.
- Upon the completion of the examination, candidates must hand over both the original and the office copy of the OMR sheet to the invigilator; they are permitted to take only the examination question paper with them.
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