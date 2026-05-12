ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG 2026 Row Exposes Deepening Crisis In India's Competitive Examination System

New Delhi: The cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026 examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday has once again triggered nationwide outrage over recurring examination irregularities, exposing what student groups and medical associations describe as a deep-rooted nexus involving coaching centres, middlemen and organised paper-leak networks operating across India.

The decision comes barely days after more than 22 lakh aspirants appeared for the country's largest medical entrance examination on May 3 amid elaborate security arrangements put in place by the Centre to ensure a fair and transparent process.

However, allegations of question paper leaks and organised malpractice forced authorities to cancel the examination, raising fresh concerns about the credibility of India’s highly competitive recruitment and entrance examination system.

Protest calls intensified after authorities cancelled the NEET examination conducted for lakhs of medical aspirants across India. (PTI)

Student Groups Demand Accountability

Amid mounting anger among students, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) announced a protest demonstration at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday evening against the NEET paper leak and cancellation of the examination.

Student organisations are demanding accountability from authorities and a comprehensive overhaul of the examination system to prevent recurring leaks and malpractice.

Reacting sharply to the development, Dr Lakshya Mittal, chairperson of the United Doctors Front (UDF), demanded strict action against all those involved in the alleged racket, irrespective of their influence or status. “Whether it is any high-profile politician, bureaucrat, middleman, doctor, coaching mafia, or any other person connected directly or indirectly with this racket, strict action must be taken without any political or administrative protection,” Dr Mittal told ETV Bharat.

Ironically, the controversy erupted despite a series of preventive measures announced by the Union government before the examination. Last month, both the Ministry of Education and the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued strict directives to medical institutions across the country to safeguard the integrity of the examination process.

One key measure included restrictions on student leave during the examination period. Medical colleges were specifically advised not to grant leave to students on May 2 and May 3, except under exceptional circumstances, to prevent the possible misuse of student networks or the creation of impersonation rackets.

However, the latest incident has reinforced fears that organised examination fraud networks continue to exploit loopholes despite heightened surveillance and monitoring mechanisms.

Dr Mittal said, "This is not the first time that serious allegations and irregularities have surfaced regarding NEET examinations."

While the decision to cancel and re-conduct the examination is welcome in the interest of maintaining fairness and transparency, merely cancelling the exam cannot be the final solution to such a massive scam, he added.

Demand To Dissolve NTA And NMC

The UDF has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissolve the NTA and the NMC. UDF chairperson Mittal alleged that authorities failed to act firmly even after the NEET-UG 2024 controversy. “Large-scale scams surfaced in 2024, but Health Ministry and NTA officials protected the culprits instead of cooperating with investigators. Had a proper investigation been conducted then, this situation would not have arisen again in 2026,” he said.

Calling the present system “completely compromised”, Mittal said conducting examinations through private agencies had damaged the credibility of education. He demanded immediate dissolution of the NTA, arrest of responsible officials, and a transparent probe by an independent agency.

The UDF also criticised the NMC over alleged inspection scams and student exploitation. "The future of lakhs of students is at stake, yet the NMC remains silent. The government must now take concrete steps," Mittal added.