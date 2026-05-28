Relief For Students As NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline Extended Beyond June 21 Re-Exam Date
Amid the NEET UG paper leak controversy, NTA extended the refund deadline and announced stricter arrangements for the upcoming re-examination.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST|
Updated : May 28, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting bank account details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2026 fee refund till June 22, 2026, 11.50 pm.
The decision comes after only around 13 lakh candidates out of the total 22.79 lakh registered applicants completed the refund process within the earlier deadline.
The move follows the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak surfaced. The re-examination is now scheduled for June 21, while the matter is also under investigation by the CBI.
The NTA opened the refund facility on its official portal on May 22, with May 27 set as the original last date. However, given the low number of submissions and the difficulties candidates face, the agency decided to extend the timeline by nearly a month.
Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra from Kota said the NTA issued an official notification late on May 27, informing students about the revised deadline. According to him, many candidates had yet to upload their bank details despite the refund facility being active for several days.
He said students must submit the details of the bank account to which they wish to receive the refund. The agency will transfer the full examination fee directly to the accounts provided.
Candidates are required to provide the account number, the account holder's name, the bank name, and the IFSC code. They may also upload a photograph of a cancelled cheque, though it is not mandatory. Mishra explained that the cheque image can help the agency verify account details in case of any discrepancy.
To complete the process, candidates need to visit the official NTA portal, click the fee refund link, and log in with their application number and password. The NTA has clarified that once bank details are submitted, they will be treated as final and no further changes or corrections will be allowed.
Documents Needed For Refund
- Account Number
- Account Holder's Name
- Bank Name
- IFSC Code
- Cancelled Cheque Photograph (Optional)
Fee Refund Amount By Category
According to Parijat Mishra, General category candidates had paid Rs 1,700 as the application fee, while OBC and EWS candidates paid Rs 1,600. Candidates from SC, ST and PwD categories were charged Rs 1,000. The full amount will be refunded directly to the candidates' bank accounts.
Steps To Apply For A Refund
- Visit the official NTA website.
- Click on the fee refund link.
- Log in using NEET UG application number and password.
- Fill in the bank account details carefully.
- Upload a photograph of a cancelled cheque, if desired.
- Submit the form after verifying the details.
The NEET UG 2026 examination, originally scheduled for May 3, was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with more than 22 lakh candidates participating. Following protests by students and parents over the alleged paper leak, the Union Education Ministry ordered stricter security arrangements for the re-exam.
Officials have also indicated that NEET UG may shift to a computer-based test (CBT) format from next year to prevent such incidents in future.
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