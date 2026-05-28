ETV Bharat / bharat

Relief For Students As NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline Extended Beyond June 21 Re-Exam Date

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting bank account details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2026 fee refund till June 22, 2026, 11.50 pm.

The decision comes after only around 13 lakh candidates out of the total 22.79 lakh registered applicants completed the refund process within the earlier deadline.

The move follows the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak surfaced. The re-examination is now scheduled for June 21, while the matter is also under investigation by the CBI.

The NTA opened the refund facility on its official portal on May 22, with May 27 set as the original last date. However, given the low number of submissions and the difficulties candidates face, the agency decided to extend the timeline by nearly a month.

Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra from Kota said the NTA issued an official notification late on May 27, informing students about the revised deadline. According to him, many candidates had yet to upload their bank details despite the refund facility being active for several days.

He said students must submit the details of the bank account to which they wish to receive the refund. The agency will transfer the full examination fee directly to the accounts provided.

Candidates are required to provide the account number, the account holder's name, the bank name, and the IFSC code. They may also upload a photograph of a cancelled cheque, though it is not mandatory. Mishra explained that the cheque image can help the agency verify account details in case of any discrepancy.