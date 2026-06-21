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NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination: Tough Physics Paper, Tight Security And A Brief Commotion

NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 21, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The NEET UG 2026 re-examination concluded successfully on Sunday, with no major incidents reported. Over 22.79 lakh candidates, including over 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), appeared at 5,440 centres amid tough security arrangements across the country and abroad.

The paper was administered in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, with special arrangements put in place for around 81 candidates with medical conditions.

With enhanced monitoring, biometric authentication, and frisking at every centre, candidates expressed satisfaction with the arrangements ensuring a fair and transparent re-test. The re-examination was necessitated following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to the alleged paper leak case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination: Tough Physics Paper, Tight Security And A Brief Commotion (PTI)

“Aadhaar-based biometric and face authentication, CCTV monitoring, jammers, and two-layer frisking with the support of State Police were in place across centres,” the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a statement.

“Command and control centres for CCTV monitoring were established at the national level – at the NTA and at the Ministry of Education, at 34 Centrally Funded Institutions of the Department of Higher Education, in every state, and at district collectorates," it added.

The NTA said the NEET UG re-examination was conducted with the support of CAPF and several ministries, departments, banks and state governments. “Around 7 lakh officials – police teams, observers and examination staff – were mobilised across India to conduct this examination, and it was done in a record 37 days,” the agency said.

Many candidates spoke to the media outside the exam centres after the conclusion and described the papers as tough overall. The Physics section was tougher and lengthier than last time, while Biology was good and Chemistry was moderate, they said.

“The exam was quite moderate. Physics was quite lengthy, a little bit tougher than last time. Biology was good and chemistry was moderate,” said a candidate.

Another candidate said that it was a little harder than last time. “It was my first attempt; I will get around 500 marks,” he said.

He also expressed satisfaction about the security and other arrangements inside the examination centre.

A candidate from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, said that the physics section was difficult. “Overall the paper was good. My preparation was also good,” he said.

Tarun, a candidate from Tamil Nadu, termed the exam tougher than the previous attempt. “I did well, but the exam was tougher than last time, so let's hope for the best,” he said.

Another candidate, a native of Ranchi, Jharkhand, said the exam was easy to moderate for him. “Biology was easier, chemistry was moderate, and physics was tougher than the last time,” he said.

Some candidates claimed that three questions appeared to have been repeated in the re-examination paper.

The re-exam was held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, with an additional 15 minutes provided compared to the earlier schedule. Candidates were required to follow the dress code as per the prescribed guidelines of the NTA.