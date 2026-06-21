NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination: Tough Physics Paper, Tight Security And A Brief Commotion
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam concluded peacefully with 22.79 lakh candidates, strict security, special arrangements for PwDs, and some religious attire-related incidents at centers.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST|
Updated : June 21, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The NEET UG 2026 re-examination concluded successfully on Sunday, with no major incidents reported. Over 22.79 lakh candidates, including over 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), appeared at 5,440 centres amid tough security arrangements across the country and abroad.
The paper was administered in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, with special arrangements put in place for around 81 candidates with medical conditions.
With enhanced monitoring, biometric authentication, and frisking at every centre, candidates expressed satisfaction with the arrangements ensuring a fair and transparent re-test. The re-examination was necessitated following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to the alleged paper leak case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“Aadhaar-based biometric and face authentication, CCTV monitoring, jammers, and two-layer frisking with the support of State Police were in place across centres,” the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a statement.
“Command and control centres for CCTV monitoring were established at the national level – at the NTA and at the Ministry of Education, at 34 Centrally Funded Institutions of the Department of Higher Education, in every state, and at district collectorates," it added.
The NTA said the NEET UG re-examination was conducted with the support of CAPF and several ministries, departments, banks and state governments. “Around 7 lakh officials – police teams, observers and examination staff – were mobilised across India to conduct this examination, and it was done in a record 37 days,” the agency said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Candidates leave the examination centre following the conclusion of the NEET-UG re-examination— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
A candidate says, " the exam was quite moderate. physics was quite lengthy. a little bit tougher than last time. biology was good and chemistry was moderate." pic.twitter.com/o8enkyGniv
Many candidates spoke to the media outside the exam centres after the conclusion and described the papers as tough overall. The Physics section was tougher and lengthier than last time, while Biology was good and Chemistry was moderate, they said.
“The exam was quite moderate. Physics was quite lengthy, a little bit tougher than last time. Biology was good and chemistry was moderate,” said a candidate.
Another candidate said that it was a little harder than last time. “It was my first attempt; I will get around 500 marks,” he said.
He also expressed satisfaction about the security and other arrangements inside the examination centre.
A candidate from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, said that the physics section was difficult. “Overall the paper was good. My preparation was also good,” he said.
#WATCH | Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Candidates leave the examination centre following the conclusion of the NEET-UG re-examination— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
A candidate says, " the paper was very good. my preparation was very good, only physics was a little difficult. otherwise, it was good overall.… pic.twitter.com/9VtrnRMlWP
Tarun, a candidate from Tamil Nadu, termed the exam tougher than the previous attempt. “I did well, but the exam was tougher than last time, so let's hope for the best,” he said.
Another candidate, a native of Ranchi, Jharkhand, said the exam was easy to moderate for him. “Biology was easier, chemistry was moderate, and physics was tougher than the last time,” he said.
Some candidates claimed that three questions appeared to have been repeated in the re-examination paper.
The re-exam was held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, with an additional 15 minutes provided compared to the earlier schedule. Candidates were required to follow the dress code as per the prescribed guidelines of the NTA.
Both male and female candidates were asked to wear simple, light-coloured clothes with half sleeves and slippers or sandals with low heels. Heavy clothing, full sleeves, shoes, large buttons and accessories were to be avoided.
Similarly, jewellery such as rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets or other decorative items were not permitted at the centre.
Although the re-test remained peaceful and uneventful, a brief commotion was reported outside a NEET-UG re-test centre in Ahmedabad on Sunday after some parents objected to the removal of ‘kanthi’ (Hindu sacred threads) during frisking, police said.
Two members of a Hindu organisation who allegedly created a disturbance outside the examination centre in the city’s Vastrapur area were taken to a police station and later released, officials said.
“The issue stemmed from a misunderstanding regarding the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) dress code rules for NEET candidates. The examination centre staff reportedly asked students to remove certain items, including Hindu sacred threads and other accessories, as part of the prescribed screening process,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayesh Brahmbhatt said.
He said some parents objected to Hindu students being asked to remove their sacred threads after female students wearing hijab were permitted to enter the examination centre.
A similar incident was reported at one of the centres in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where a candidate, Kulsum Bano, alleged that she was asked to remove her “burqa and dupatta” at the examination centre against the NTA rules.
“Initially, they said I would have to remove the dupatta to enter; then they insisted I had to remove the burqa as well. If the NTA has permitted us, these people cannot stop us. If I am to take the exam and they don't allow me in this attire, then I simply won’t take it,” she said.
She termed the action by the centre administration “shameful”, saying that they are messing with 18-year-olds like this. “The exam doesn't matter to me that much as my veil and my identity,” she added.
Her father, Mohammad Aalim, said that the exam centre security was not following the NTA rules.
“My daughter took the exam on May 3rd, and she took it while wearing the burqa. Rule 18 states that you are permitted to attend while wearing your religious attire,” he said.
“We told them to call a female staff member to conduct a thorough check and have the burqa removed in a private area behind a screen, but they refused,” he alleged.
Ajmer Police CO North Shivam said the students were admitted strictly according to the scheduled time. “The issue regarding the Burqa has also been resolved. There was some lack of clarity regarding certain rules, which was subsequently clarified by senior officials, settling the matter. Apart from this, there are no disputes at the examination centre, and all students have been admitted peacefully,” he said.
Tight security arrangements were made for the NEET-UG exam held across various centres in India and abroad.
A total of 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric staff were deployed for face authentication. Around 6,700 observers, more than 100 virtual observers, and an average of 40-50 security personnel are present at each centre.
Logistical security had been prioritised through the mobilisation of police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts, with all confidential materials verified at custodian banks.
The NTA also focused on candidate welfare by providing drinking water, ORS, and ambulances at centres, along with shade and seating for waiting parents.
Additionally, exam rooms were equipped with wall clocks and extra rough sheets – including versions for left-handed candidates – while extended time had been allotted to offset the necessary entry formalities.
“Extensive arrangements were made for all candidates, including more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities. Special arrangements were put in place for around 81 candidates with medical conditions, among them a child who had been in a road accident and a child undergoing chemotherapy, who were determined not to miss an exam they had prepared for for years. Reaching each of them took planning that no candidate ever sees,” the NTA said.
Team NTA, Team Bharat: How India Came Together for NEET (UG) 2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 21, 2026
On 21 June 2026, more than 20 lakh candidates sat for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. The paper was administered in 13 languages, including Hindi and English.…
A NEET aspirant from West Bengal, who was seriously injured in a road accident just a week before the NEET UG exam, also appeared for the test on Sunday after special arrangements were made at her examination centre following the intervention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Shrishti Dubey had met with a major road accident on June 14 and fractured her ribs and severely injured her lungs. Despite her condition, she remained determined to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 examination.
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