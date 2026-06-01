NEET-UG 2026: SC Defers Hearing On Plea Seeking CBT-Based Re-Exam, Lists Matter For July
"They (NTA) are reholding the exam. The kind of pressure they have... We will keep it after vacation," Justice Narasimha remarked.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 1, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking that the re-test of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026, scheduled for June 21, be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode instead of the existing pen-and-paper format.
After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, at the outset, the bench made it clear to the counsel representing the petitioners that it was not keen on hearing the plea.
Advocate Satyam Singh pressed that his clients seek the re-test of NEET-UG 2026 (on June 21) through CBT mode instead of a physical exam. "Similar matters we have dismissed already…you know what kind of problems we are having. The examination got cancelled. They are re-holding the examination. The kind of pressure they have…" observed Justice Narasimha.
When the counsel again stated that he is only pressing the CBT-related prayer, the bench said it would not take up the matter immediately. "We will keep it after vacation," Justice Narasimha remarked, adjourning the matter.
The petition has been tagged along with other pleas seeking reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body for NEET. The court said it will hear the matter in July along with pending petitions related to paper leaks.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh and others seeking various reliefs concerning the NEET exam.
It is worth mentioning here that on May 29, the Supreme Court described the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 due to a paper leak as "traumatic", noting that it represents an investment of immense emotions and aspirations, while posing a volley of probing questions regarding the leak.
The apex court stressed that accountability is essential, and responsibility must be shouldered by identifiable individuals, and urged the NTA to learn from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which has "never faced such breaches". The apex court was informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally supervising the NEET paper leak issue to ensure that there are no lacunae.
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