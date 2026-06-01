ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG 2026: SC Defers Hearing On Plea Seeking CBT-Based Re-Exam, Lists Matter For July

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking that the re-test of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026, scheduled for June 21, be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode instead of the existing pen-and-paper format.

After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, at the outset, the bench made it clear to the counsel representing the petitioners that it was not keen on hearing the plea.

Advocate Satyam Singh pressed that his clients seek the re-test of NEET-UG 2026 (on June 21) through CBT mode instead of a physical exam. "Similar matters we have dismissed already…you know what kind of problems we are having. The examination got cancelled. They are re-holding the examination. The kind of pressure they have…" observed Justice Narasimha.

When the counsel again stated that he is only pressing the CBT-related prayer, the bench said it would not take up the matter immediately. "We will keep it after vacation," Justice Narasimha remarked, adjourning the matter.