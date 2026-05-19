ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Govt Tightens Security, Allows Students To Change City Preference

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, directing officials to ensure that the test is conducted under strict and foolproof security arrangements.

The meeting comes amid heightened scrutiny over the examination process, following the cancellation of the earlier exam. Stressing the need for complete transparency and integrity, Pradhan instructed officials to plug all loopholes identified in the previous examination process and ensure that no lapses are repeated during the re-test.

Officials said the re-examination will be held on June 21, in pen-and-paper mode across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been directed to strengthen monitoring systems and coordinate closely with district administrations and police authorities in every state.

Pradhan emphasised that security and vigilance at examination centres must remain uncompromised and asked officials to hold coordination meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police to ensure smooth implementation of security protocols and examination arrangements.

Apart from security measures, the minister also stressed the importance of student welfare. Officials were directed to ensure adequate facilities at centres, including transportation support, drinking water and other essential arrangements for candidates appearing in the exam.

Meanwhile, the NTA has announced a slew of important guidelines for candidates. Students who wish to change their examination city because of a change in their present address can do so through the official NTA and NEET portals till May 21. Candidates will be allowed to select first and second preferred examination cities. Those who do not update their preferences will retain their earlier allotted city, the NTA said.