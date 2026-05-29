ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Is Traumatic, Should Learn From UPSC: SC Raps NTA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday described the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 due to paper leak as "traumatic", noting that it represents an "investment of immense emotions and aspirations", while posing a volley of questions.

The apex court stressed that accountability is essential and responsibility must be shouldered by identifiable individuals, while urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to learn from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which has never faced such breaches.

The apex court was informed that the Prime Minister is personally supervising the NEET paper leak issue so that there are no lacunae.

A bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe made these observations while hearing petitions seeking to disband the NTA. Dr K. Radhakrishnan, the head of the monitoring committee constituted by the apex court in 2024 to suggest recommendations to strengthen NEET, was present pursuant to its previous order.

The apex court also raised concerns over the ad-hoc nature of the NTA, and said that unless clear accountability is fixed, the problems will recur.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said an affidavit has been filed by Dr Koppillil Radhakrishnan, former chairman of the Space Commission and ISRO, who headed the committee, where new suggestions were given to ensure that a foolproof system is created.

Justice Narasimha asked Radhakrishnan, "How much monitoring has happened about the implementation? Have you been holding regular meetings?"

"Despite your monitoring on the basis of the high-powered committee’s recommendation if this incident has happened then there is something wrong with the original recommendation because you did conceive such situation would arise. Secondly, there would not have been effective monitoring. How has it happened?" asked Justice Narasimha.

Radhakrishnan said the high-level committee was formed in June 2024 after the problems in the NEET exam, and they had given 101 recommendations. The bench was informed that for the short term (2025 and 2026 testing), 60 recommendations were made, most of which have been implemented, and for the long term 35 were recommended – many of which have been initiated.

"Mr Solicitor, the real problem won’t stop till actual accountability arises. Till accountability is not put in place… Accountability will be effective only when you know the individual who shoulders the responsibility," said Justice Narasimha.