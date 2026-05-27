ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Latur Doctor, Pune Coaching Centre Faculty; 13 Held So Far

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more persons, including a Latur-based doctor and Coaching Institute faculty from Pune, in connection with the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, bringing the total number of arrests in this case to 13, a CBI spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dr Manoj Shirure, played a key role in facilitating three students including the son of an accused coaching centre owner in getting the Chemistry questions from the accused P V Kulkarni, the CBI said.

Another person arrested, identified as Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, happens to be a Physics faculty at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA) in Pune. He got the alleged leaked Physics questions of NEET UG 2026 Exam from arrested accused Manisha Havaldar, CBI said.

According to the spokesperson, investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in the case is underway in full swing. The sleuths have so far conducted searches at as many as 49 locations at various places and seized several incriminating documents, laptops and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on.

Notably, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following allegations of paper leak. The CBI registered a case on May 12, based on a written complaint by Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India pertaining to the alleged paper leak. Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed and searches were conducted at various locations across the country, and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.

So far, 13 accused from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar have been arrested in this case. Investigation is continuing with various special teams working in tandem. The probe has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry, Biology and Physics questions which were circulated before the exam, the official said.