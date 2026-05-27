NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Latur Doctor, Pune Coaching Centre Faculty; 13 Held So Far
CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations at various places and seized several incriminating documents, laptops and mobile phones, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more persons, including a Latur-based doctor and Coaching Institute faculty from Pune, in connection with the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, bringing the total number of arrests in this case to 13, a CBI spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Dr Manoj Shirure, played a key role in facilitating three students including the son of an accused coaching centre owner in getting the Chemistry questions from the accused P V Kulkarni, the CBI said.
Another person arrested, identified as Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, happens to be a Physics faculty at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA) in Pune. He got the alleged leaked Physics questions of NEET UG 2026 Exam from arrested accused Manisha Havaldar, CBI said.
According to the spokesperson, investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in the case is underway in full swing. The sleuths have so far conducted searches at as many as 49 locations at various places and seized several incriminating documents, laptops and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on.
Notably, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following allegations of paper leak. The CBI registered a case on May 12, based on a written complaint by Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India pertaining to the alleged paper leak. Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed and searches were conducted at various locations across the country, and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.
So far, 13 accused from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar have been arrested in this case. Investigation is continuing with various special teams working in tandem. The probe has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry, Biology and Physics questions which were circulated before the exam, the official said.
Last week, the probe agency had arrested a key accused, identified as Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, for allegedly leaking of Physics question in NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. According to CBI, she had shared some of the questions of NEET UG 2026 exam pertaining to Physics subject with accused Manisha Mandhare (already arrested on May 16). The questions she shared have tallied with the physics questions of NEET UG examination paper sets.
On May 17, the court had sent Mandhare to CBI custody for 14 days. She was allegedly part of the NTA panel responsible for setting the examination paper and was arrested from a hotel in Mathura. The CBI alleged that she conspired with chemistry teacher PV Rao and Manisha Waghmare to leak the NEET question paper.
A day before that, the court had remanded PV Rao and Waghmare to 10 days of CBI custody. Earlier, on May 15, one of the accused Dhananjay Lokhande was also sent to CBI custody. According to investigators, Lokhande received NEET question papers from Manisha Waghmare and later passed them on to Shubham Khairnar.
On May 14, the court remanded five accused including Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Bival, Vikas Bival and Dinesh Bival from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram, to CBI custody. Khairnar was arrested in Mumbai on May 13 and later brought to Delhi on transit remand.
The matter is under investigation and a re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.
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