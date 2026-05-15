ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests ‘Kingpin,’ Seventh Accused In The Case From Pune

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday claimed to have arrested an alleged kingpin in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case.

The CBI probe revealed that PV Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer involved in the process of examination on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA), had access to the question papers, according to the agency spokesperson.

In the last week of April 2026, Kulkarni allegedly mobilised students with Manisha Waghmare—arrested by CBI on May 14—and held special coaching classes at his Pune residence.

“He dictated the questions along with options and the correct answers during these special coaching classes, and the questions so dictated were handwritten by students in their notebooks and have exactly tallied with the actual question paper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3,” the probe agency said.

Kulkarni, originally from Latur, was arrested in Pune after a thorough interrogation. In the last 24 hours, the CBI also conducted searches at several locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, electronic gadgets and mobile phones. Detailed forensic and technical analysis of the seized items is going on, the spokesperson added.