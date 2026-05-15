NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests ‘Kingpin,’ Seventh Accused In The Case From Pune
CBI stated the accused dictated questions, options, and correct answers in special coaching classes, which exactly matched the actual NEET question paper, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : May 15, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday claimed to have arrested an alleged kingpin in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case.
The CBI probe revealed that PV Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer involved in the process of examination on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA), had access to the question papers, according to the agency spokesperson.
In the last week of April 2026, Kulkarni allegedly mobilised students with Manisha Waghmare—arrested by CBI on May 14—and held special coaching classes at his Pune residence.
“He dictated the questions along with options and the correct answers during these special coaching classes, and the questions so dictated were handwritten by students in their notebooks and have exactly tallied with the actual question paper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3,” the probe agency said.
Kulkarni, originally from Latur, was arrested in Pune after a thorough interrogation. In the last 24 hours, the CBI also conducted searches at several locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, electronic gadgets and mobile phones. Detailed forensic and technical analysis of the seized items is going on, the spokesperson added.
The CBI registered the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case on May 12, based on the written complaint given by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. Soon, special teams were formed, and searches were conducted at various locations across the country, and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.
Until yesterday, seven accused were arrested from Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five have already been produced before the court and taken into seven-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation.
The other 2 accused who were arrested yesterday were produced before the court in Pune for taking transit remand and were shifted to the Delhi court, the agency stated.
The probe is continuing with the special teams, and the investigation conducted so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of the chemistry paper as well as the middlemen involved in mobilising the students who paid several lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where these question banks were dictated/discussed, it said.
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