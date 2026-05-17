ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak: Curious Case Of Missing Jaipur Cousins

Jaipur: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its probe into the NEET paper leak case, another member of the Binwal family, which is at the centre of the scandal, has stopped attending college for several days.

Dr Monika Jain, Additional Principal of SMS Medical College, confirmed Palak Binwal’s absence from SMS Medical College, Jaipur. “She is a first-year MBBS student at our institution and has not returned to the college since the NEET paper leak case came to light,” Dr Jain said.

Palak’s MBBS selection in the NEET 2025 exam recently came under scanner after the paper leak incident came to surface. His uncles Dinesh Binwal and Mangilal are the key accused in the case, while several other family members were also arrested in connection with the paper leak.

Palak had secured 522 marks in the NEET-UG 2025 examination and got a percentile score of 98.61. Based on these results, she was granted admission to SMS Medical College under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, per officials.

According to the college administration, Palak’s academic performance during the session was average, and she was considered a mediocre student. However, following the revelation of the paper leak scandal, she suddenly disappeared from both the college and the hostel.

Dr Jain said that efforts were now underway to gather information regarding her whereabouts by questioning her friends and fellow hostel residents.