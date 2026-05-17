NEET Paper Leak: Curious Case Of Missing Jaipur Cousins
Two Binwal family members--Palak and Prakriti--disappear from their colleges amid a CBI probe into the NEET paper leak scandal involving their relatives, reports Aditya Atrey
Published : May 17, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Jaipur: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its probe into the NEET paper leak case, another member of the Binwal family, which is at the centre of the scandal, has stopped attending college for several days.
Dr Monika Jain, Additional Principal of SMS Medical College, confirmed Palak Binwal’s absence from SMS Medical College, Jaipur. “She is a first-year MBBS student at our institution and has not returned to the college since the NEET paper leak case came to light,” Dr Jain said.
Palak’s MBBS selection in the NEET 2025 exam recently came under scanner after the paper leak incident came to surface. His uncles Dinesh Binwal and Mangilal are the key accused in the case, while several other family members were also arrested in connection with the paper leak.
Palak had secured 522 marks in the NEET-UG 2025 examination and got a percentile score of 98.61. Based on these results, she was granted admission to SMS Medical College under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, per officials.
According to the college administration, Palak’s academic performance during the session was average, and she was considered a mediocre student. However, following the revelation of the paper leak scandal, she suddenly disappeared from both the college and the hostel.
Dr Jain said that efforts were now underway to gather information regarding her whereabouts by questioning her friends and fellow hostel residents.
“Earlier, Palak maintained regular attendance at the college and also participated in sports activities. She had scored 93 per cent marks in her Class 10 examinations and 81 per cent in Class 12,” she said. “As per my knowledge, she did not engage in any form of cheating during any of the internal examinations conducted at the medical college thus far.”
Dr Jain termed Palak a competent student; however, three members of her family, including two uncles and a cousin, have already been arrested in connection with the NEET paper leak case. Consequently, her sudden disappearance from the college and hostel in the wake of these developments has raised serious questions.
'Disappearance' from other colleges
Another young female student, Prakriti Binwal, who belongs to the accused Binwal family, studies at the Government Medical College in Dausa. Following the arrests, she has also stopped attending college in Dausa. Prakriti is a first-year MBBS student and the daughter of the accused, Mangilal.
Earlier, her brother Vikas Binwal, who is pursuing his first-year MBBS studies at the Government Medical College, Sawai Madhopur, stopped attending the college. The college administration alleged that his overall and academic performance was poor.
The principal, Dr BP Meena, stated that Vikas is an average student and from January until now, his monthly attendance at the college has been negligible. “Since May 11, he has been missing from the Sawai Madhopur Medical College without having provided any prior intimation,” she said.
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