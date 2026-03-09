ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026 Application Deadline Extended Till March 11; Over 2.2 Million Candidates Have Applied So Far

Kota: Taking into consideration the demands of students owing to technical glitches on the official website, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for NEET UG 2026, the country's top medical entrance examination, from March 8 to March 11, 2026.

As per latest information, aspirants will be able to submit their online applications until 9 PM on March 11, while the deadline for payment of application fees is 11:50 PM on the same day.

Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra, who works at a private coaching institute, said the NTA issued a notification announcing the extension. According to him, students had been demanding more time to complete their application processs, following which the NTA decided to extend the deadline.

So far, more than 2.2 million candidates have applied for NEET UG 2026. This number is slightly lower than last year, when about 2.276 million candidates had applied for NEET UG 2025.

Pankaj Khandelwal, who runs an online form-filling centre in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar here, said that several problems cropped up during the online application process in the final few days.