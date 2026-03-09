NEET UG 2026 Application Deadline Extended Till March 11; Over 2.2 Million Candidates Have Applied So Far
NTA has extended the online application deadline for NEET UG 2026 medical entrance exam till March 11. So far, over 2.2 million students have applied.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Kota: Taking into consideration the demands of students owing to technical glitches on the official website, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for NEET UG 2026, the country's top medical entrance examination, from March 8 to March 11, 2026.
As per latest information, aspirants will be able to submit their online applications until 9 PM on March 11, while the deadline for payment of application fees is 11:50 PM on the same day.
Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra, who works at a private coaching institute, said the NTA issued a notification announcing the extension. According to him, students had been demanding more time to complete their application processs, following which the NTA decided to extend the deadline.
So far, more than 2.2 million candidates have applied for NEET UG 2026. This number is slightly lower than last year, when about 2.276 million candidates had applied for NEET UG 2025.
Pankaj Khandelwal, who runs an online form-filling centre in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar here, said that several problems cropped up during the online application process in the final few days.
"The NEET UG application website went down several times, and at one point the National Testing Agency also temporarily shut the website for maintenance. Many candidates also faced timeouts and other technical problems while filling the forms," he said.
Further, he stated that it became difficult to connect to the server, making the form filling process extremely slow. "Since many candidates were trying to submit their applications at the last moment, the server faced heavy load, due to which many students who wanted to apply might have missed the deadline," he added.
Expert Parijat Mishra said the extension by NTA has given big relief to candidates facing the glitches. He said that according to the earlier notification issued by the NTA, the correction window for online applications was scheduled between March 10 and March 12. However, since the application deadline has now been extended to March 11, the correction window dates will also change. The new dates for making corrections in the application form will be announced later by the National Testing Agency through a fresh notification, he added.
