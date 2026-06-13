NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases Exam-Day Schedule, Entry Gates To Close At 1.30 PM
NTA has released the NEET UG 2026 exam-day schedule, with entry closing at 1.30 pm and the examination ending at 5.15 pm.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
New Delhi: With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21 (Sunday), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a detailed exam-day timeline for candidates appearing in the country's biggest medical entrance test.
The agency has advised aspirants to reach their examination centres well in advance, stating that entry and security checks will begin at 11 am and no candidate will be allowed to enter the centre after 1.30 pm.
According to the NTA, candidates' entry and frisking will commence from 11 am. Since a large number of students are expected to report at centres simultaneously, the security screening process may take time. Candidates have therefore been urged not to wait until the last minute and to strictly adhere to the reporting time specified on their admit cards.
Preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re examination are being closely reviewed at every level.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 12, 2026
With coordinated efforts across the Centre, States and Districts, the focus remains on ensuring a smooth and secure examination experience for every candidate.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams… pic.twitter.com/lGFoemjs8K
The agency said examination centre gates will close at 1.30 pm sharp. No candidate will be permitted to enter after that time under any circumstances. Candidates must also take their seats inside the examination hall by 1.40 pm. The rule will apply uniformly to all aspirants. Students have been advised to plan their travel in advance, keeping traffic, weather conditions and other possible delays in mind.
What Happens Before the Exam Begins?
As per the official timeline, candidates will be allowed to open the test booklet at 1.55 pm. During this period, they can verify the booklet code, number of pages and other details. Any discrepancy or technical issue in the question booklet should be immediately reported to the invigilator.
The examination will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5.15 pm. Eligible Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) will receive the prescribed compensatory time and can continue writing until 6.20 pm. The NTA clarified that the additional time will be provided only to candidates covered under the prescribed guidelines.
Keeping in view the calculation and diagram requirements in Physics, Chemistry and Biology, the NTA has doubled the rough-work space available in the question booklet. Candidates will now get four pages for rough work instead of two. The NTA said the examination duration has also been extended by 15 minutes, increasing the total examination window to 195 minutes. The additional time has been provided to accommodate invigilation formalities, including document verification and mandatory signing procedures, ensuring candidates get adequate time to attempt the paper.
Carrying the admit card, a valid photo identity document and complying with all examination-day instructions will be mandatory.
Designed around your needs.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 12, 2026
NEET UG 2026 introduces thoughtful enhancements to provide more working space, improved accessibility and a more candidate friendly examination experience.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEETUG2026 #ExamExperience pic.twitter.com/xLpL8SanRF
Security Measures In Place
Ahead of the re-examination, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan reviewed preparedness with NTA Director General Abhishek Singh and other stakeholders. He stressed the need for a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the examination and warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt or compromise the integrity of the process.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the CRPF and CISF to provide security during the transportation of question papers. The Centre, state governments and district administrations are working in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to students to remain focused on their studies and assured them that the June 21 examination will be conducted in a well-organised manner. He said the NTA's decision to provide an additional 15 minutes and other student-friendly measures reflects efforts to improve the examination experience for candidates.
The re-examination is being conducted after NEET-UG 2026, which was held on May 3 but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of a question paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the case and has made multiple arrests.
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- NEET-UG 2026 Exam Window Extended By 15 Mins; NTA Brings Candidate-Friendly Changes For June 21 Retest