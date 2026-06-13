ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases Exam-Day Schedule, Entry Gates To Close At 1.30 PM

New Delhi: With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21 (Sunday), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a detailed exam-day timeline for candidates appearing in the country's biggest medical entrance test.

The agency has advised aspirants to reach their examination centres well in advance, stating that entry and security checks will begin at 11 am and no candidate will be allowed to enter the centre after 1.30 pm.

According to the NTA, candidates' entry and frisking will commence from 11 am. Since a large number of students are expected to report at centres simultaneously, the security screening process may take time. Candidates have therefore been urged not to wait until the last minute and to strictly adhere to the reporting time specified on their admit cards.

The agency said examination centre gates will close at 1.30 pm sharp. No candidate will be permitted to enter after that time under any circumstances. Candidates must also take their seats inside the examination hall by 1.40 pm. The rule will apply uniformly to all aspirants. Students have been advised to plan their travel in advance, keeping traffic, weather conditions and other possible delays in mind.

What Happens Before the Exam Begins?

As per the official timeline, candidates will be allowed to open the test booklet at 1.55 pm. During this period, they can verify the booklet code, number of pages and other details. Any discrepancy or technical issue in the question booklet should be immediately reported to the invigilator.