NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases City Intimation Slip Ahead Of May 3 Exam
The slip helps candidates plan their travel plans to reach the city where their examination center is located.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance City Information Slip for the country's largest medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) scheduled to be held on May 3. Over 2.2 million candidates who have applied for the exam can download this slip from the official website.
Education expert Dev Sharma stated that candidates can download their Advance City Information Slip by visiting the official NEET UG website and entering their application number and date of birth.
The NTA has clarified that the document is not the Admit Card; it serves solely to provide information regarding the examination city. The examination will be conducted on May 3rd, between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM entirely in a pen-and-paper mode. The actual Admit Cards will be issued to students a few days prior to the examination.
Plan Your Travel to the Exam City
Sharma noted that Advance City Information Slip helps candidates proceed to formulate their travel plans to reach the city where their examination center is located.
“Students have been given ample time to make these arrangements. The Advance City Information Slip contains details such as the application number, the candidate's name and their father's name, gender, and date of birth. Additionally, it specifies the medium of the examination, the center details, and the reporting and closing times,” he explained.
“It also provides information regarding the examination schedule, city, and state. Dev Sharma further informed that students facing any issues or discrepancies regarding the Advance City Information Slip have been advised to contact the authorities immediately via email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in,” Sharma added.
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