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NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases City Intimation Slip Ahead Of May 3 Exam

Students check their examination room numbers as they appear for medical entrance NEET in Bikaner, Rajasthan ( File/ANI )

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance City Information Slip for the country's largest medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) scheduled to be held on May 3. Over 2.2 million candidates who have applied for the exam can download this slip from the official website.

Education expert Dev Sharma stated that candidates can download their Advance City Information Slip by visiting the official NEET UG website and entering their application number and date of birth.

The NTA has clarified that the document is not the Admit Card; it serves solely to provide information regarding the examination city. The examination will be conducted on May 3rd, between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM entirely in a pen-and-paper mode. The actual Admit Cards will be issued to students a few days prior to the examination.

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