NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Registration; Exam Scheduled For May 3 In 13 Languages

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. With this, registration for the country’s largest medical entrance exam has now begun and will continue until 9 PM on March 8.

The NEET UG exam will be conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM, and the test is scheduled for May 3, 2026 (Sunday). As last year, the duration will be 180 minutes (3 hours).

The online application fee can be paid until 11:50 PM on March 8. A correction window for application errors will be open from March 10 to 12, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the NEET UG 2026 website.

The examination fee for General category students is Rs 1,700, while for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, it is Rs 1,600. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000. GST will be charged extra during the online application process.