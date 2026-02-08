NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Registration; Exam Scheduled For May 3 In 13 Languages
Published : February 8, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. With this, registration for the country’s largest medical entrance exam has now begun and will continue until 9 PM on March 8.
The NEET UG exam will be conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM, and the test is scheduled for May 3, 2026 (Sunday). As last year, the duration will be 180 minutes (3 hours).
The online application fee can be paid until 11:50 PM on March 8. A correction window for application errors will be open from March 10 to 12, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the NEET UG 2026 website.
The examination fee for General category students is Rs 1,700, while for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, it is Rs 1,600. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000. GST will be charged extra during the online application process.
📢 NEET (UG) 2026 Alert! 🩺— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) February 8, 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially invited online applications for NEET (UG) 2026.
🗓️ Registration: Feb 08 – Mar 08, 2026
📝 Exam Date: May 03, 2026
🔗 Apply here: https://t.co/a8BvsDQElp
Don't wait until the last minute! #NEET2026 #NTA… pic.twitter.com/EX9JWYT06w
Similarly, for those opting for examination centres outside India, the fee is Rs 9,500. All the aspirants can pay their registration fees online through internet banking, debit cards, credit cards, and UPI.
The examination centres will be announced along with the admit card, while cities will be announced through an advance city information slip.
Education expert Dev Sharma said that this year the examination will be conducted in 13 languages: Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, which is a positive step.
“In the past exams, between 2.2 and 2.4 million candidates had applied for this exam, and between 2.1 and 2.3 million have actually taken the test,” he said. “The highest number of applications was recorded in 2024, exceeding 2.4 million, with 2.33 million students appearing for the exam,” Sharma added.
The NEET UG is the exam for admission to medical (MBBS), nursing, dental, veterinary and animal husbandry colleges. It also selects students for Ayurveda, homoeopathy, Unani, and Siddha courses.
