ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG 2026: NTA Begins ₹161-Crore Fee Refund Process For 11.46 Lakh Students

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the refund process for NEET-UG 2026 registration fees following the cancellation of the original examination held on May 3 due to concerns over a possible technical glitch and compromise of the test process. The examination was subsequently reconducted on June 21 on the directions of the Union Ministry of Education.

According to education expert Dev Sharma, the refund exercise currently covers 11,46,401 candidates, amounting to nearly ₹161 crore. Based on an average registration fee of around ₹1,400 per student, the refunds are being processed directly to candidates through the same payment channels used during registration, including internet banking, UPI, debit cards and credit cards.

However, a significant number of candidates are yet to complete the necessary formalities. Despite repeated reminders from the NTA, 11,33,342 students have not confirmed or updated their bank account details required for receiving the refund.