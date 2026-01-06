ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026: NTA Advises Students To Update Aadhaar, Category Documents Before Registration

File Photo: Candidates check for their name in the list at the gate of the exam center before appearing for NEET-UG ( IANS )

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday night issued an advisory for students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, instructing them to keep their Aadhaar card, Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, and category certificates updated.

As per the advisory, students must ensure that their Adhaar card, UDID card, and category certificates, such as EWS, SC, ST, and OBC-NCL, are valid and updated. These documents will be mandatory during the online application process for NEET UG 2026.

According to official information, NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held in May 2026. The examination is likely to take place on either May 3, 2026 or May 10, 2026. Ahead of the examination, NTA released a notification asking candidates to update important documents well in advance of the registration process.

NEET UG is the largest medical entrance examination in the country, conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses. Career Counselling expert Parijat Mishra from a private coaching institute said that NTA will continue to conduct the NEET UG exam in 2026 as well. He explained that students must carefully check all details on their Aadhaar card. Information such as the candidate's name, date of birth, gender, photograph, and address must be correct. Any mistake in these details could cause problems during the application process.