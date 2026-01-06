NEET UG 2026: NTA Advises Students To Update Aadhaar, Category Documents Before Registration
NEET UG 2026 is likely to be held in May, while online applications are expected to begin in February, NTA said.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday night issued an advisory for students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, instructing them to keep their Aadhaar card, Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, and category certificates updated.
As per the advisory, students must ensure that their Adhaar card, UDID card, and category certificates, such as EWS, SC, ST, and OBC-NCL, are valid and updated. These documents will be mandatory during the online application process for NEET UG 2026.
According to official information, NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held in May 2026. The examination is likely to take place on either May 3, 2026 or May 10, 2026. Ahead of the examination, NTA released a notification asking candidates to update important documents well in advance of the registration process.
NEET UG is the largest medical entrance examination in the country, conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses. Career Counselling expert Parijat Mishra from a private coaching institute said that NTA will continue to conduct the NEET UG exam in 2026 as well. He explained that students must carefully check all details on their Aadhaar card. Information such as the candidate's name, date of birth, gender, photograph, and address must be correct. Any mistake in these details could cause problems during the application process.
He further said that the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card should also be active and correct, as OTP-based verification or biometric authentication may be required. Students can visit the official UIDAI website to update or correct Aadhaar details before the NEET application window opens.
Mishra also highlighted that category certificates for EWS, SC, ST, and OBC-NCL candidates must be valid and issued as per the latest government guidelines. Invalid or outdated certificates may lead to rejection of the application. The NTA has advised students to regularly check the official websites, nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates, instructions, and notices related to NEET UG 2026. Like previous years, the application process will be completely online.
In recent years, NEET UG has seen massive participation. Between 22 and 24 lakh students registered for the exam, while around 22 to 23.7 lakh candidates appeared. Applications for NEET UG 2025 started on February 7, and it is expected that registrations for NEET UG 2026 will also begin in February.
