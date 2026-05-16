ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET (UG) 2026: NSUI Protests Outside NTA Office

New Delhi: Activists of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, on Saturday staged a massive protest over the cancellation of NEET (UG) 2026 examination outside the National Testing Agency's (NTA) office in New Delhi. During the demonstration, they demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the director general of the NTA.

"The NTA's decision to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 exam has left students deeply disheartened. A grave injustice has been committed against those who appeared for the exam this time and were hopeful of securing selection. The immense distress has driven several students to the brink of depression, with some even resorting to suicide. What fault, if any, lay with these students? Since the exam is now being conducted again, there is no guarantee that those students who performed well initially will be able to replicate the same in the re-examination," Aditya, an NSUI activist, said.

Anant Pratap Singh from Haryana said the paper leak has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of students. "We have gathered at the NTA office to stage a protest and lay siege to the premises for this reason," he added.