NEET (UG) 2026: NSUI Protests Outside NTA Office
They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and NTA director general, highlighting the immense distress level that pushed several aspirants into depression.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Activists of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, on Saturday staged a massive protest over the cancellation of NEET (UG) 2026 examination outside the National Testing Agency's (NTA) office in New Delhi. During the demonstration, they demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the director general of the NTA.
"The NTA's decision to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 exam has left students deeply disheartened. A grave injustice has been committed against those who appeared for the exam this time and were hopeful of securing selection. The immense distress has driven several students to the brink of depression, with some even resorting to suicide. What fault, if any, lay with these students? Since the exam is now being conducted again, there is no guarantee that those students who performed well initially will be able to replicate the same in the re-examination," Aditya, an NSUI activist, said.
Anant Pratap Singh from Haryana said the paper leak has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of students. "We have gathered at the NTA office to stage a protest and lay siege to the premises for this reason," he added.
Another NSUI member, Anmol, said strict steps should be taken to ensure such incidents never recur. "Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the director general of the NTA must issue a public apology. This constitutes a complete systemic failure," she added.
The student activist said if the question paper for an examination as massive as NEET ends up being leaked, it inevitably implies collusion somewhere along the line. "It was a corrupt scheme that has now been exposed, and a grave injustice has been inflicted upon the students appearing for the NEET. While the Centre said the exam will be conducted online from next year, who can guarantee that it won't be susceptible to cyber-enabled fraud? Our protests will continue until the authorities restore confidence in students and issue a formal apology," she said further.
Meanwhile, a large contingent of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces was deployed in the area during the demonstration. While some activists tried to enter the NTA office and climbed atop the barricades, police officials intervened to persuade them to climb down. Subsequently, they continued with the sit-in protest.
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