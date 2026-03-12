Over 22.5 Lakh Apply For NEET UG 2026; Correction Window Opens March 12
March 11, was the last date to submit the online application form, and corrections can be made in the forms between March 12 and 14.
Kota: Around 2.25 million candidates have applied so far for the country’s largest medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency. Wednesday, March 11, was the last date to submit the online application form, and the corrections can be made in the forms between March 12 and March 14.
Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra said that approximately 22.5 lakh applications have been received so far. This is slightly lower than last year’s 22.76 lakh registrations. However, the final number of applicants will be released later by the National Testing Agency.
The correction window for submitted application forms will open on March 12 on the official NEET UG website and remain available until 11:50 pm on March 14, 2026. After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted.
Mishra explained that students can log in to the NEET UG portal using their registration number and password to view their completed application form. Candidates will be able to modify several details, including their registered email ID, mobile number, name, photograph, fingerprints, and correspondence and permanent addresses. In addition, changes can also be made to personal information, academic qualifications, state of eligibility, and category details.
Candidates seeking to change their category from reserved to unreserved will be required to pay the difference in application fees through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. However, those switching from unreserved to a reserved category will not need to make any additional payment. For instance, candidates changing their category from OBC or EWS to unreserved will have to pay an additional Rs 100, while those moving from SC or ST to unreserved will need to pay an extra Rs 700.
There will be one opportunity to make corrections in the application forms. Once the corrected form is submitted, it will be frozen, and no further modifications will be allowed. Students have therefore been advised to carefully review all details before final submission.
Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the corrected application form and the correction slip for future reference.
During the correction window, candidates will be allowed to modify the following details:
- Name, qualification and occupation of either parent
- Educational details for Class 10 and Class 12
- State of eligibility
- Category and sub-category
- Signature
- Number of attempts in NEET (UG)
- Choice of examination city
- Medium of the examination.