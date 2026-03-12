ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 22.5 Lakh Apply For NEET UG 2026; Correction Window Opens March 12

Kota: Around 2.25 million candidates have applied so far for the country’s largest medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency. Wednesday, March 11, was the last date to submit the online application form, and the corrections can be made in the forms between March 12 and March 14.

Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra said that approximately 22.5 lakh applications have been received so far. This is slightly lower than last year’s 22.76 lakh registrations. However, the final number of applicants will be released later by the National Testing Agency.

The correction window for submitted application forms will open on March 12 on the official NEET UG website and remain available until 11:50 pm on March 14, 2026. After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted.

Mishra explained that students can log in to the NEET UG portal using their registration number and password to view their completed application form. Candidates will be able to modify several details, including their registered email ID, mobile number, name, photograph, fingerprints, and correspondence and permanent addresses. In addition, changes can also be made to personal information, academic qualifications, state of eligibility, and category details.