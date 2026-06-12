NEET-UG 2026 Exam Window Extended By 15 Mins; NTA Brings Candidate-Friendly Changes For June 21 Retest
The exam will run from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, with NTA introducing changes to improve the candidate experience.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Based on feedback from candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the examination window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026 to 195 minutes, ensuring students have the full intended time to attempt the paper without losing minutes to mandatory examination formalities.
The medical entrance examination, to be held again on June 21, will now run from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, and incorporate several candidate-friendly changes to improve comfort and convenience during the test.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced student-friendly measures for NEET (UG)-2026, including extending the exam duration to 195 minutes (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM) and increasing rough work pages from two to four.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2026
The revised question paper booklet layout has also been… pic.twitter.com/j9JHCZAgCu
The agency said the revised examination window includes the time required for mandatory examination formalities such as signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.
According to the NTA, the change has been introduced to ensure candidates can utilise the intended examination time without feeling that administrative processes are taking away from their opportunity to attempt the paper.
"By setting the window at 195 minutes, inclusive of formalities, we have ensured that the time available for the examination is fully protected," the agency said in a statement.
More Space For Rough Work
Apart from extending the examination duration, the NTA has increased the rough-work space available in the question booklet. The number of pages allotted for rough work has been doubled from two to four, giving candidates additional space for calculations, diagrams and problem-solving during the examination.
Candidates can use the rough-work pages provided at the beginning and end of the question booklet to work through calculations and reasoning required while answering questions.
Changes For Left-Handed Candidates
In another significant modification, the NTA has redesigned the placement of rough-work pages to better accommodate left-handed candidates, who constitute nearly 10 per cent of NEET examinees.
Previously, rough-work pages were available only at the end of the question booklet. Under the revised format, two rough-work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page, while two additional pages will remain at the end of the booklet.
The redesign has been introduced in both the English and regional-language versions of the question paper.
The NTA said the changes were introduced after considering feedback from candidates over the years.
The agency noted that small but thoughtful adjustments in examination design can make a significant difference to a student's comfort during a high-pressure examination.
"These small, thoughtful changes in examination design can make a meaningful difference to a candidate's comfort during the high-stakes hours of the exam," the NTA said.
Reiterating its commitment to conducting NEET (UG) 2026 in a fair, secure and candidate-friendly manner, the agency said it would continue working to improve the examination experience for the lakhs of aspirants who appear for the test every year.
Exam Rescheduled After Controversy
NEET-UG 2026 is scheduled to be held on June 21 after being rescheduled in the wake of allegations of paper leaks and administrative irregularities.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to probe the matter and has made multiple arrests in connection with the alleged irregularities.
The NTA said the latest measures form part of its broader effort to ensure that the examination remains fair, secure and responsive to the needs of candidates.
Also Read: