ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG 2026 Exam Window Extended By 15 Mins; NTA Brings Candidate-Friendly Changes For June 21 Retest

Candidates will get a 195-minute examination window under new student-friendly measures announced by the NTA. ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Based on feedback from candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the examination window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026 to 195 minutes, ensuring students have the full intended time to attempt the paper without losing minutes to mandatory examination formalities.

The medical entrance examination, to be held again on June 21, will now run from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, and incorporate several candidate-friendly changes to improve comfort and convenience during the test.

The agency said the revised examination window includes the time required for mandatory examination formalities such as signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.

According to the NTA, the change has been introduced to ensure candidates can utilise the intended examination time without feeling that administrative processes are taking away from their opportunity to attempt the paper.

"By setting the window at 195 minutes, inclusive of formalities, we have ensured that the time available for the examination is fully protected," the agency said in a statement.

More Space For Rough Work

Apart from extending the examination duration, the NTA has increased the rough-work space available in the question booklet. The number of pages allotted for rough work has been doubled from two to four, giving candidates additional space for calculations, diagrams and problem-solving during the examination.

Candidates can use the rough-work pages provided at the beginning and end of the question booklet to work through calculations and reasoning required while answering questions.

Changes For Left-Handed Candidates