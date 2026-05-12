NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Over Alleged ‘Guess Paper’ Leak; CBI Probe Ordered; NTA Says Re-Examination Soon
NTA says that no fresh registration or additional examination fee will be needed to appear in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major setback for over 22 lakh medical aspirants across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination following allegations related to the circulation of a “guess paper” ahead of the test.
The decision has sparked nationwide concern among students, parents and educators, while once again putting the spotlight on the security and credibility of India’s competitive examination system.
In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration…— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026
NEET UG 2026, conducted on May 3, is one of the country’s largest entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate medical courses. However, the exam came under scrutiny after central agencies reportedly flagged possible irregularities linked to the alleged leak of examination-related material before the test.
Announcing the cancellation, the NTA said the decision was taken after reviewing evidence and inputs shared by law enforcement authorities. In an official statement, the agency maintained that the examination process “could not be allowed to stand” if there was any compromise in its integrity.
The Government of India has now handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe. The central agency is expected to investigate the origin and circulation of the alleged “guess paper”, identify those involved and determine whether an organised network was operating behind the malpractice.
Officials said the NTA will fully cooperate with the investigation and provide all necessary records, digital evidence and examination-related materials required for the inquiry.
The cancellation has left lakhs of students anxious and uncertain about the future admission process. Many aspirants had spent months preparing for the highly competitive examination, which serves as the gateway to medical colleges across the country.
Despite the disruption, the NTA has confirmed that NEET UG 2026 will be conducted again. Fresh dates for the re-examination are expected to be announced soon through official channels.
NTA noted on X, “The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources.”
In a relief for candidates, the testing agency clarified that students will not have to submit fresh applications for the re-exam. Existing candidate data and application records will automatically remain valid for the next examination cycle.
Authorities also announced several measures aimed at reducing inconvenience for students. Previously allotted examination centres will continue to remain valid, and no additional application fee will be charged for the re-test. According to the NTA, students' fees will be refunded if they have already paid them and new admit cards will be issued before the new date of examination
The agency also recognised that the cancellation of NEET UG has caused students and their families considerable emotional distress; however, officials have argued that allowing an examination with possible credibility issues to go ahead would cause greater long-term damage to the national examination system than cancelling the NEET UG this year.
The controversy has sparked many questions about how high-risk entrance exams in India are conducted, including many discussions about paper leaks and exam-related fraud and the need for stronger safeguards for national high volume testing.
Candidates have also been urged only to refer to official notifications from the NTA on the re-examination process and to not rely upon misinformation or rumours created through social media.
NTA has informed that further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the agency. NTA has urged candidates and parents to rely only on official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media.
Students have been asked to contact the NTA helpline channels namely the official portal ~ neet-ug@nta.ac.in or dial 011-40759000/011-69227700 for any clarification.
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