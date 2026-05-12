ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled Over Alleged ‘Guess Paper’ Leak; CBI Probe Ordered; NTA Says Re-Examination Soon

New Delhi: In a major setback for over 22 lakh medical aspirants across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination following allegations related to the circulation of a “guess paper” ahead of the test.

The decision has sparked nationwide concern among students, parents and educators, while once again putting the spotlight on the security and credibility of India’s competitive examination system.

NEET UG 2026, conducted on May 3, is one of the country’s largest entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate medical courses. However, the exam came under scrutiny after central agencies reportedly flagged possible irregularities linked to the alleged leak of examination-related material before the test.

Announcing the cancellation, the NTA said the decision was taken after reviewing evidence and inputs shared by law enforcement authorities. In an official statement, the agency maintained that the examination process “could not be allowed to stand” if there was any compromise in its integrity.

The Government of India has now handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe. The central agency is expected to investigate the origin and circulation of the alleged “guess paper”, identify those involved and determine whether an organised network was operating behind the malpractice.

Officials said the NTA will fully cooperate with the investigation and provide all necessary records, digital evidence and examination-related materials required for the inquiry.

The cancellation has left lakhs of students anxious and uncertain about the future admission process. Many aspirants had spent months preparing for the highly competitive examination, which serves as the gateway to medical colleges across the country.