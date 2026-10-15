ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: 'Stray Vacancy Round' Begins; Panel Releases Seat Matrix For MBBS, BDS Admissions

Kota: The centralised counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions, based on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) results, is underway. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the fourth round of counselling, known as the 'Stray Vacancy Round', and released the seat matrix on Wednesday.

A total of 3426 MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and 499 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats would be allotted during this phase of the counselling process, officials said.

Parijat Mishra, a career counseling expert at a private coaching institute in Kota, stated that the available seats include 1,245 in government MBBS programs and 39 at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). "Fees for government and AIIMS seats are significantly lower. Additionally, there are 2,165 self-financed seats in deemed universities, which also include 16 seats under the NRI quota; for these, fees range from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore," she said.

Regarding dental (BDS) programmes, there are 499 seats available, comprising 321 in government dental colleges, 103 self-financed seats in deemed universities, and 75 seats under the NRI quota. Further, the seat matrix for the 'Stray Vacancy Round' includes 143 seats for B.Sc. Nursing courses, for which admissions will also be facilitated through this counselling process.

Mishra stated that along with the release of the seat matrix, the MCC has also issued a revised schedule, based on which the choice-filling process has now commenced.

Things To Keep In Mind:

Choice filling is open from October 14 to October 16; ensure you check the fees of the respective colleges while filling in your choices.

Lock your choices only after carefully reviewing them, as no changes can be made once they have been submitted.