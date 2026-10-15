NEET UG 2026 Counselling: 'Stray Vacancy Round' Begins; Panel Releases Seat Matrix For MBBS, BDS Admissions
As per the seat matrix, a total of 3426 MBBS seats and 499 BDS seats would be filled during 'Stray Vacancy Round', reports Manish Gautam.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:54 AM IST
Kota: The centralised counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions, based on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) results, is underway. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the fourth round of counselling, known as the 'Stray Vacancy Round', and released the seat matrix on Wednesday.
A total of 3426 MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and 499 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats would be allotted during this phase of the counselling process, officials said.
Parijat Mishra, a career counseling expert at a private coaching institute in Kota, stated that the available seats include 1,245 in government MBBS programs and 39 at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). "Fees for government and AIIMS seats are significantly lower. Additionally, there are 2,165 self-financed seats in deemed universities, which also include 16 seats under the NRI quota; for these, fees range from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore," she said.
Regarding dental (BDS) programmes, there are 499 seats available, comprising 321 in government dental colleges, 103 self-financed seats in deemed universities, and 75 seats under the NRI quota. Further, the seat matrix for the 'Stray Vacancy Round' includes 143 seats for B.Sc. Nursing courses, for which admissions will also be facilitated through this counselling process.
Mishra stated that along with the release of the seat matrix, the MCC has also issued a revised schedule, based on which the choice-filling process has now commenced.
Things To Keep In Mind:
Choice filling is open from October 14 to October 16; ensure you check the fees of the respective colleges while filling in your choices.
Lock your choices only after carefully reviewing them, as no changes can be made once they have been submitted.
Candidates can fill and lock their choices until October 16. If this is not done, the choices will be auto-locked after 11:55 PM on October 16.
The seat allotment for the Stray Vacancy Round will be released on October 19.
Candidates will be able to print their online allotment letters based on their selected options.
The 'float' option is not available during the MCC Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates who fail to report to the college allotted to them in the Stray Vacancy Round will have their security deposit forfeited.
Such candidates will not be able to participate in any further rounds conducted by the MCC and will be permanently excluded from the MCC All India Quota counseling process.
Reporting to the colleges will take place between October 19 and October 26.
Candidates must appear in person at the allotted college, carrying their original documents and the required fees.
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