NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Rajasthan Releases 1,077 MBBS, 265 BDS Seats For Final Stray Vacancy Round
Everything you need to know about Rajasthan MBBS and BDS seats for Stray Vacancy Round of NEET UG 2026 | Manish Gautam reports.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Kota: The seat matrix for the final phase of NEET UG counselling, the Stray Vacancy Round, for Rajasthan State Quota seats has been released, with 1,077 MBBS and 265 BDS seats available for admission.
The Rajasthan Medical and Dental Counselling Board uploaded the vacant seat details on its portal on Saturday night.
According to the seat matrix, only six of the 1,077 vacant MBBS seats are available at government medical colleges with lower fees, including reserved categories. Three government colleges also have management seats, with fees of up to Rs 50 lakh.
Among private medical colleges, 758 of the 1,068 MBBS seats are general seats, while 310 are management seats. Management seat fees can go up to Rs 1.5 crore.
Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra said the seat matrix includes 1,077 MBBS seats, giving a last chance to students to avail admissions or upgrade their seat. “Only six seats are available in government medical colleges with lower fees, while three government colleges have management seats,” Mishra said.
Of the 265 vacant BDS seats, four are in government dental colleges while the remaining 261 are in private colleges. The private BDS seats include 103 general and 158 in management quota.
Vacant Government MBBS Seats
|Medical College
|Candidate Category
|Vacant Seats
|GMC Kota
|General (Boys)
|1
|GMC Tonk
|General (Boys)
|1
|Dr. SN Medical College, Jodhpur
|General (Boys)
|1
|GMC Jaisalmer
|OBC (Boys)
|1
|GMC Jaisalmer
|SC (Boys)
|1
|GMC Banswara
|OBC (Girls)
|1
Category-wise seats
Mishra said the category of a seat is already decided on the basis of reservation, and vacant seats will be allotted to candidates belonging to the same category.
Among the government MBBS seats, three are for general-category boys. The remaining three are reserved for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) boys, OBC girls and Scheduled Castes (SC) girls, with one seat for each category.
The three government management seats are available for Scheduled Tribes (ST) boys (non-tribal), ST girls (non-tribal) and ST boys from tribal areas.
Four BDS seats are also vacant in the government dental college.
‘No resignation or return of documents’
The Board has clarified that candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report within the stipulated time. Failure to report will result in forfeiture of the security deposit, and the State Bond conditions will also apply.
Candidates who join a college through the stray vacancy round will not be allowed to resign from the course or college on or before the admission deadline fixed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), National Medical Commission (NMC) or National Dental Commission (NDC). Their original documents will also not be returned.
Vacant Private Medical & Dental Seats
|Institution Type
|Seat Quota / Category
|Vacant Seats
|Private Medical College (MBBS)
|General Quota
|758
|Private Medical College (MBBS)
|Management Quota
|310
|Private Dental College (BDS)
|General Quota
|103
|Private Dental College (BDS)
|Management Quota
|158
Stray vacancy schedule
- Document verification and fee deposit for newly registered candidates will be held at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, from October 18 to 20. Candidates will also have to fill a bond.
- Only candidates who have deposited the security amount can fill their choices from October 19 to 21. Choices will be auto-locked at 11:45 pm. October 21.
- The provisional merit list will be released on October 21, followed by seat allotment on October 22. Candidates can print allotment letters from October 22 to 26 and must report to SMS Jaipur during the same period.
Rules candidates must follow
- Candidates who exit after securing a seat in Round 2 will lose their security deposit. However, if they do not register for Round 3, they can participate in the stray vacancy round.
- Candidates who have joined a seat allotted in Round 3 of MCC Central Counselling will not be eligible for stray vacancies.
- Those allotted or upgraded a seat in Round 3 but who did not join it will also not be eligible.
- Candidates from outside Rajasthan must fill in their domicile details and apply for the stray vacancy round.
More about Stray Vacancy Round
- The Stray Vacancy round is the last counselling round in Rajasthan’s NEET UG 2026 admission process to fill seats that remain vacant after Round 1, Round 2, and Round 3.
- These vacancies are created after some candidates either do not join or resign from their allotted seats.
- All eligible NEET UG 2026 candidates who have not yet been allotted a seat, or who wish to upgrade from their current seat to a better college or course, are eligible for this round.
- The number and type of seats available in this round depend entirely on how many candidates resigned or did not join in the previous three rounds.
- The Stray Vacancy round usually has fewer seats than earlier rounds because seat availability is unpredictable.
- The round, however, remains a crucial opportunity for candidates who missed out or who want to improve their position.
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