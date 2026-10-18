ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Rajasthan Releases 1,077 MBBS, 265 BDS Seats For Final Stray Vacancy Round

Kota: The seat matrix for the final phase of NEET UG counselling, the Stray Vacancy Round, for Rajasthan State Quota seats has been released, with 1,077 MBBS and 265 BDS seats available for admission.

The Rajasthan Medical and Dental Counselling Board uploaded the vacant seat details on its portal on Saturday night.

According to the seat matrix, only six of the 1,077 vacant MBBS seats are available at government medical colleges with lower fees, including reserved categories. Three government colleges also have management seats, with fees of up to Rs 50 lakh.

Among private medical colleges, 758 of the 1,068 MBBS seats are general seats, while 310 are management seats. Management seat fees can go up to Rs 1.5 crore.

Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra said the seat matrix includes 1,077 MBBS seats, giving a last chance to students to avail admissions or upgrade their seat. “Only six seats are available in government medical colleges with lower fees, while three government colleges have management seats,” Mishra said.

Of the 265 vacant BDS seats, four are in government dental colleges while the remaining 261 are in private colleges. The private BDS seats include 103 general and 158 in management quota.

Vacant Government MBBS Seats

Medical College Candidate Category Vacant Seats GMC Kota General (Boys) 1 GMC Tonk General (Boys) 1 Dr. SN Medical College, Jodhpur General (Boys) 1 GMC Jaisalmer OBC (Boys) 1 GMC Jaisalmer SC (Boys) 1 GMC Banswara OBC (Girls) 1

Category-wise seats

Mishra said the category of a seat is already decided on the basis of reservation, and vacant seats will be allotted to candidates belonging to the same category.

Among the government MBBS seats, three are for general-category boys. The remaining three are reserved for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) boys, OBC girls and Scheduled Castes (SC) girls, with one seat for each category.