NEET To Be Conducted In CBT Mode From Next Year; Retest Admit Cards By June 14: Union Education Minister
"The government stands with you," said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as he appealed to the students to appear for the re-examination without any fear.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST|
Updated : May 15, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said admit cards for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21, 2026, will be issued by June 14, and announced that the medical entrance test will shift to computer-based testing (CBT) mode from next year.
"One important point I wanted to mention is that, from next year, the root issue will be addressed. The NEET examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode instead of the current OMR format," Pradhan said while addressing a press conference here.
VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) says, " one important point i wanted to mention is that, from next year, the root issue will be addressed. the neet examination will be conducted as a computer based test instead of… pic.twitter.com/xWPO0q5lKU— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026
He said, "Our highest priority is the students and their future. The government has always remained sensitive toward the hard work and efforts of students."
The minister stated that the examination was conducted on May 3, and by May 7, objections were received through the NTA’s grievance redressal system, stating that certain questions appearing in the alleged 'guess papers' had also appeared in this year’s question set.
"Immediately, discussions were held, and both the NTA and the government, along with the Higher Education Department, initiated a preliminary inquiry. The matter was then handed over to the concerned agencies of the Government of India," he said.
"Initially, the issue appeared to be linked to 2-3 states, so coordination was established with the agencies of those states as well. The process effectively began on the night of May 7 and continued from May 8 onward, the Union Minister said.
"We did not want any deserving student to be deprived of their rights because of the conspiracy of education mafias or because an undeserving candidate benefited through unfair means," he asserted.
He further appealed to the students to appear for the examination without fear, saying, "The government stands with you."
"This decision has been taken in the interest of meritorious students. I want to say again that we did not want any mafia conspiracy or money power to snatch away your seat. We did not want that to happen," he said.
Education Minister further condemned the incident, saying, "As guardians, as officials entrusted with responsibility, and as a minister, we are all deeply saddened and concerned by what has happened. But keeping the larger goal and the national interest in mind, we had to make a strict decision. Students' trust is paramount for us."
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