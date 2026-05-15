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NEET To Be Conducted In CBT Mode From Next Year; Retest Admit Cards By June 14: Union Education Minister

FILE- Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said admit cards for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21, 2026, will be issued by June 14, and announced that the medical entrance test will shift to computer-based testing (CBT) mode from next year. "One important point I wanted to mention is that, from next year, the root issue will be addressed. The NEET examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode instead of the current OMR format," Pradhan said while addressing a press conference here. He said, "Our highest priority is the students and their future. The government has always remained sensitive toward the hard work and efforts of students." The minister stated that the examination was conducted on May 3, and by May 7, objections were received through the NTA’s grievance redressal system, stating that certain questions appearing in the alleged 'guess papers' had also appeared in this year’s question set.