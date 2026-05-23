ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026 Cancellation After Paper Leak: NTA Opens Refund Portal For Over 22 Lakh Candidates

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest over the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam following allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities, in Chennai on May 14, 2026. ( ANI )

Kota: After cancelling India’s largest medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2026, following the allegations of paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the process of refunding the application fees to over 22 lakh candidates.

The NTA officially cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination on May 12, 2026, following widespread evidence of a question paper leak. The case is currently under investigation by the CBI. A nationwide re-examination (Re-NEET) is scheduled for June 21, 2026.

Acting on the directions of the Union Education Ministry, the NTA has now launched a refund portal on the official NEET UG website. The portal was activated on Friday at 11:30 pm and will remain open from May 22 to May 27.

The NTA will bear the cost of conducting the examination again. Around 22.79 lakh registered candidates are expected to receive refunds amounting to more than Rs 300 crore.