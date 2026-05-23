NEET UG 2026 Cancellation After Paper Leak: NTA Opens Refund Portal For Over 22 Lakh Candidates
To facilitate the process, the NTA has launched a refund portal on the official NEET UG website.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Kota: After cancelling India’s largest medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2026, following the allegations of paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the process of refunding the application fees to over 22 lakh candidates.
The NTA officially cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination on May 12, 2026, following widespread evidence of a question paper leak. The case is currently under investigation by the CBI. A nationwide re-examination (Re-NEET) is scheduled for June 21, 2026.
Acting on the directions of the Union Education Ministry, the NTA has now launched a refund portal on the official NEET UG website. The portal was activated on Friday at 11:30 pm and will remain open from May 22 to May 27.
The NTA will bear the cost of conducting the examination again. Around 22.79 lakh registered candidates are expected to receive refunds amounting to more than Rs 300 crore.
📢 Important for NEET UG 2026 candidates!— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 22, 2026
Fee refund portal is now LIVE 🎉
Here's what you need to do:
👉 Log in to your NEET UG 2026 registration portal
👉 Click the refund link
👉 Submit your bank account details
🏦 Keep these ready:
• Account Holder Name
• IFSC Code
•… pic.twitter.com/3V8ADOzWGs
Students are required to upload their bank details on the portal. Candidates have also been given the option to upload a cancelled cheque, though it is not mandatory. Uploading a cancelled cheque could help the agency verify and correct any discrepancies in the bank details submitted for the refund.
The refund portal will close on May 27 at 11:50 pm, after which no extension will be provided.
The application fee for General category candidates was Rs 1,700, while EWS and OBC candidates paid Rs 1,600. SC/ST candidates were charged Rs 1,000. Since nearly 70% of applicants belong to the General and OBC categories, the average refund per student is estimated at around Rs 1,400, taking the total refund amount beyond Rs 300 crore.
Steps to Apply for Fee Refund
- Visit the official NTA website and click on the fee refund link.
- Log in using the NEET UG application number and password.
- Enter the bank account details where the refund is to be credited.
- Optionally upload a photo of a cancelled cheque.
- Fill in the account holder’s name, IFSC code, account number and bank name.
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