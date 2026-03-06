ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026 Registrations May Fall To Around 21.5 Lakh: Expert

By Manish Gautam

Kota: Applications for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 may see a decline this year, with experts estimating that the total number of registrations could remain around 21.5 lakh if the deadline is not extended.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the country's largest medical entrance examination on May 3. Online applications are currently being accepted, and the last date to apply is March 8. Candidates can submit their application form till 9 PM and pay the examination fee till 11.50 PM on the same day.

According to sources, around 19.20 lakh applications had been received till 11 AM on March 6. Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra said that based on the current trend, around two lakh more applications may be submitted in the remaining two days, taking the total to nearly 21.5 lakh. He said that if registrations remain at this level, the competition for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats could be reduced slightly this year.

Mishra said that in 2024, NEET UG recorded 24.06 lakh registrations, which was the highest so far. The number declined to 22.76 lakh in 2025, a drop of around five per cent or about 1.30 lakh applications. A similar decline is expected this year as well.

He added that over 1.30 lakh MBBS seats are expected to be available in medical colleges across the country in 2026. "If registrations remain around 21.5 lakh, the competition may reduce to about 16 candidates for one MBBS seat. In 2024, the competition was around 20 candidates per seat and in 2025, it was around 19 candidates per seat," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, technical issues are also being reported during the application process. Pankaj Khandelwal, who runs an online exam form-filling centre in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, said that the number of applications so far is lower compared to last year.