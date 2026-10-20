ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026 AIIMS Cutoff Drops In Stray Vacancy Round

Kota: The admission process for medical and dental colleges across the country reached the final stage, with the seat allotment results for the stray vacancy round of the counseling process released late Monday night.

The admissions are based on the NEET-UG examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA)

The seat allotment results were announced for the fourth round, stray vacancy round, managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15% All India Quota seats.

Parijat Mishra, a career counseling expert at a private coaching institute, said that in the round, a government seat was allotted to a candidate with an All India Rank (AIR) of 28,515 in NEET-UG, corresponding to a score of 562. The seat was allocated at the government medical college in Gangtok, Sikkim.

In the preceding third round, the closing rank for the general category was 27,080, with a score of 564, while the cut-off dropped by two marks in the final round, with a shift of 1,485 in the closing rank.

An analysis of seat allocations at AIIMS institutions revealed substantial score gaps between categories.

A student from the Economically Weaker Section ( EWS) category secured an AIIMS seat with an All India Rank of 6,071 (a score of 615), while a student from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category gained admission to an MBBS programme at an AIIMS with a rank of 1,29,719 (a score of 472) .

At this rank, students from the general, EWS, and OBC categories could not secure an MBBS or BDS seat in any government medical or dental college in the country.

For the AIIMS, the cut-off for the general category dropped considerably. In the third round, a seat was allotted at a rank of 4,845 (with a score of 621), whereas in the stray vacancy round, a seat was secured at a rank of 11,579 (with a score of 595).

At this rank, the student was allotted AIIMS Madurai, which was the last preference for most candidates.