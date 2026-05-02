ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026: 22 Lakh Aspirants, Limited Seats, A Defining Test Tomorrow

New Delhi: The summer heat may be sweeping across India, but for over 22 lakh aspirants, the real test is not outside. It is the battle they are about to fight inside examination halls, as they sit for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) tomorrow, May 3.

Lakhs of students across cities, towns and villages are preparing for what is widely regarded as India's most competitive entrance exam. From early-morning revision schedules to late-night mock tests, from coaching hubs to self-study corners in small towns, one aspiration dominates: wearing the white coat.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET UG is more than just an exam; it is a gateway to careers in medicine, dentistry, AYUSH and allied health sciences.

This year, a staggering 22,79,743 candidates have registered for NEET UG 2026. Yet, the harsh reality lies in the numbers. India currently has around 1.30 lakh MBBS seats, which means only a fraction of aspirants will secure their dream. The rest will either try again or look for alternative paths.

Exam Day Reality: Planning, Pressure And Precision

The exam will be held on May 3, 2026, in offline mode across more than 500 cities. The duration remains three hours, and strict guidelines will be followed at all centres. The NTA has clearly stated that entry gates will close at 1:30 PM, and no candidate will be allowed to enter after that. Students have been advised to reach their centres well in advance and not rely solely on digital navigation tools like maps, as discrepancies have been reported in some locations.

Weather could also play a role this year, with forecasts indicating possible rain and thunderstorms in several parts of the country. Candidates are advised to factor in traffic disruptions and plan their travel accordingly.

Experts also caution against engaging in last-minute discussions before entering the exam hall. Conflicting answers or doubts raised at the last moment can increase anxiety and affect performance.

Additionally, candidates should be mentally prepared to sit continuously for 3 hours, as frequent breaks are not permitted.

Given the scale of NEET, maintaining fairness and security is a major challenge. Authorities have implemented strict protocols to ensure the integrity of the examination process.

Question papers are prepared by subject experts and transported in radio-frequency-tagged sealed containers, stored securely in designated locations before being dispatched to exam centres under CCTV surveillance. Though the same paper is used nationwide, question sequences may differ across booklets. The NTA has reiterated that all security measures are in place and dismissed rumours of any paper leak.

The Numbers Game: When Competition Defines The Battle

NEET is often described as a test of knowledge, but in reality, it is equally a test of endurance, precision and strategy. The competition ratio itself tells the story: nearly 17 candidates for every MBBS seat, and in government colleges, the odds are even steeper, up to 35-40 aspirants per seat.