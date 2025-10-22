ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025: MBBS Seat Secured With 527 Marks, Rank 26,178 in Third Round Of Counselling

Kota: Counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions is underway based on the NEET UG 2025 results. The third round of central counselling has been completed, and seat allotment results have been released.

Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert at a private coaching institute, stated that in the third round, the closing rank for the general category at all AIIMS across the country was 7,146, with a NEET score of 564. “For JIPMER, Pondicherry and Karaikal campuses, a general category candidate with a rank of 5,731 was allotted a seat. The NEET score for these candidates was 569.”

For the MBBS course under the All India 15% quota, the closing ranks were 29,997 for EWS, 26,231 for OBC, 136,392 for SC and 162,975 for ST.

Medical colleges affiliated with deemed universities had a closing rank of 903,723, with a NEET score of 178. Dental colleges had a closing rank of 766,013, with a NEET score of 208.

Similarly, ESIC College, Jaipur, Rajasthan, which participated in the All India Counselling for the first time, also received priority from candidates. Its closing ranks under the All India quota were General: 6,481 (NEET score 566); OBC: 8,056 (561); and SC: 71,773 (484).