NEET UG 2025: MBBS Seat Secured With 527 Marks, Rank 26,178 in Third Round Of Counselling
NEET UG 2025 counselling enters Round 3; AIIMS, JIPMER, and ESIC Jaipur release closing ranks. Candidates must report with original documents as per MCC guidelines.
Kota: Counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions is underway based on the NEET UG 2025 results. The third round of central counselling has been completed, and seat allotment results have been released.
Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert at a private coaching institute, stated that in the third round, the closing rank for the general category at all AIIMS across the country was 7,146, with a NEET score of 564. “For JIPMER, Pondicherry and Karaikal campuses, a general category candidate with a rank of 5,731 was allotted a seat. The NEET score for these candidates was 569.”
For the MBBS course under the All India 15% quota, the closing ranks were 29,997 for EWS, 26,231 for OBC, 136,392 for SC and 162,975 for ST.
Medical colleges affiliated with deemed universities had a closing rank of 903,723, with a NEET score of 178. Dental colleges had a closing rank of 766,013, with a NEET score of 208.
Similarly, ESIC College, Jaipur, Rajasthan, which participated in the All India Counselling for the first time, also received priority from candidates. Its closing ranks under the All India quota were General: 6,481 (NEET score 566); OBC: 8,056 (561); and SC: 71,773 (484).
‘Candidates will be required to report in person’
Mishra stated that candidates must download their individual allotment letter from the MCC website. “They are then required to report in person to their allotted college with original documents and fees, as per the revised joining schedule issued by MCC. This is the third round of MCC counselling,” he said.
Candidates who have been allotted a college through this counselling round for the first time but are dissatisfied with the college and do not wish to join can opt for exit with forfeiture of the security deposit. In such cases, the deposited security amount will be forfeited.
He stated that such candidates will become ineligible for any further rounds of All India Counselling. If they are satisfied with the allotted college, they can proceed with admission by submitting their original documents and college fees.
Candidates who take admission in the allotted college during the third round will no longer be eligible to participate in any subsequent rounds of All India or State Quota counselling.
- All India 15 % quota
|Category
|Rank
|NEET scores
|General
|26178
|527
|EWS
|29997
|522
|OBC
|26231
|527
|SC
|136392
|441
|ST
|162975
|425
- Closing rank of all AIIMS
|Category
|Rank
|NEET scores
|General
|7143
|564
|EWS
|12057
|550
|OBC
|8617
|559
|SC
|51471
|501
|ST
|70969
|485
- JIPMER Pondicherry and Karaikal
|Category
|Rank
|NEET scores
|General
|5731
|569
|EWS
|8126
|561
|OBC
|7700
|562
|SC
|46346
|505
|ST
|71488
|484
- BDS under 15% All India Quota
|Category
|Rank
|NEET scores
|General
|49462
|502
|EWS
|60380
|493
|OBC
|51192
|501
|SC
|187809
|412
|ST
|241599
|384
