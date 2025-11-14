NEET UG 2025: Candidates Must Pay Full MBBS Fees If They Do Not Join Allotted Seat In Stray Vacancy Round
With 137 MBBS seats vacant, document verification, security fee submission, and choice locking will conclude by November 16.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST
Kota: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has started the counselling process for the NEET UG 2025, and the fourth round of counselling for Rajasthan's 85 per cent state quota, known as the stray vacancy, is set to begin.
This year, the Medical Dental Counselling Board, Jaipur, has introduced strict rules for candidates participating in this round. Anyone who fails to join the MBBS seat allotted to them may face heavy penalties, including paying the full course fee, which can be as high as Rs 1.25 crore.
Education Expert Dev Sharma explained that candidates must sign a bond before taking part in the stray vacancy round. This bond includes three major conditions. "The first is that students must join the MBBS seat allotted to them in this round without fail. The second condition is that the candidates must submit their original required documents to participate in the round, and these documents will be returned only after they complete all formalities. The third, and strictest condition is that if a candidate violates either of the first two conditions, they must deposit the full tuition fee of the MBBS course at the allotted institution or Rs 10 lakh, whichever is higher," Sharma said.
According to Sharma, fees in private medical colleges often cost Rs 1 crore. "Even government colleges charge around Rs 1.25 crore for NRI seats. Management quota seats cost around Rs 50 lakh, while government seats cost only a few lakh rupees. Based on the bond terms, candidates may be required to pay the entire course fee depending on the type of seat allotted to them. The bond will be executed on a Rs 500 stamp paper, and the candidate and a surety must sign it. Those who do not submit the bond will not be allowed to participate in the stray vacancy round," he added.
A total of 137 MBBS seats are vacant for this round. Of these, only three are in government colleges. 70 seats are in private colleges, 63 in the management quota of government and private institutions, and one in the NRI quota. Registrations for the round closed on November 13, 2025.
Newly registered candidates will have their documents verified on November 14, 2025, at the academic block of SMS Medical College, Jaipur. They must also submit the bond and deposit the security fee by November 16, 2025. Choice filling will automatically lock on the night of November 16, 2025. Seat allotment results will be announced on November 17, 2025, and students can join between November 18, 2025 and November 20, 2025.
