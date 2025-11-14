ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025: Candidates Must Pay Full MBBS Fees If They Do Not Join Allotted Seat In Stray Vacancy Round

Kota: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has started the counselling process for the NEET UG 2025, and the fourth round of counselling for Rajasthan's 85 per cent state quota, known as the stray vacancy, is set to begin.

This year, the Medical Dental Counselling Board, Jaipur, has introduced strict rules for candidates participating in this round. Anyone who fails to join the MBBS seat allotted to them may face heavy penalties, including paying the full course fee, which can be as high as Rs 1.25 crore.

Education Expert Dev Sharma explained that candidates must sign a bond before taking part in the stray vacancy round. This bond includes three major conditions. "The first is that students must join the MBBS seat allotted to them in this round without fail. The second condition is that the candidates must submit their original required documents to participate in the round, and these documents will be returned only after they complete all formalities. The third, and strictest condition is that if a candidate violates either of the first two conditions, they must deposit the full tuition fee of the MBBS course at the allotted institution or Rs 10 lakh, whichever is higher," Sharma said.