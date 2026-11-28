ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Suicides: CJP Writes To Centre Seeking Compliance With SC Order On Compensation Policy

From left, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, actor Prakash Raj and party co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka during the 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rally on Constitution Day at Samvidhan Square, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday wrote to the prime minister, home minister and the education minister seeking immediate compliance with a Supreme Court order directing the Centre to formulate a nationwide compensation policy for families of students who died by suicide in connection with NEET-UG 2026.

In its letter, the CJP’s legal cell, acting on behalf of its co-convenor Saurav Das, said the 90-day deadline set by the apex court on September 1 will expire on November 30, but the government is yet to make the compensation policy public.

The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to formulate and notify a compensation policy within 90 days for families of students who died by suicide in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 for medical admissions, which was cancelled on May 12 over allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was held on June 21.

The CJP said that the bereaved families have not received any official communication or relief so far, despite the government's undertakings before the court.

The CJP had withdrawn its September 5 protest march in “good faith”, relying on the assurances given by the government before the Supreme Court, it said.