'NEET Score Of 650 Changed To 500, Then 135 On NTA Portal In 24 Hours': Candidate Moves Delhi HC
The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination results were declared on July 16 and around 1.1 million candidates qualified for around 1,37,000 MBBS and other seats.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: A NEET-UG candidate has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, alleging serious irregularities in the evaluation system of National Testing Agency (NTA) as his score reportedly changed thrice within 24 hours on the result portal.
In the petition, the student claimed that his NEET score was allegedly changed from 650 to 500 and then to 135 within a span of just 24 hours.
Claiming that the OMR sheet displayed on the NTA website is not the one he filled during the re-examination, he sought for the preservation and production of his original physical OMR answer sheet for an independent verification.
Advocate Vineet Jindal, representing the petitioner, has demanded that all records related to the student's examination be made available to facilitate independent verification.
According to the petition, the student appeared in the re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 on June 21. Upon comparing the provisional and final answer keys, he estimated a score of 620. However, when the results were published on July 16, he initially saw a score of 650 on the NTA portal. After logging out and logging back into the portal, he found his score had changed to 500. The following day, his score was further reduced to 135, the petition added.
Earlier, several candidates complained of wide gaps between their projected marks and final report cards. Defending its evaluation system in a post on X on July 18, NTA had said that several OMR sheets submitted by students for verification were found to be manipulated.
The results of NEET-UG 2026 re-examination were declared on July 16. A total of 1.1 million candidates qualified for around 1,37,000 MBBS and other seats.
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