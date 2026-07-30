ETV Bharat / bharat

'NEET Score Of 650 Changed To 500, Then 135 On NTA Portal In 24 Hours': Candidate Moves Delhi HC

New Delhi: A NEET-UG candidate has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, alleging serious irregularities in the evaluation system of National Testing Agency (NTA) as his score reportedly changed thrice within 24 hours on the result portal.

In the petition, the student claimed that his NEET score was allegedly changed from 650 to 500 and then to 135 within a span of just 24 hours.

Claiming that the OMR sheet displayed on the NTA website is not the one he filled during the re-examination, he sought for the preservation and production of his original physical OMR answer sheet for an independent verification.

Advocate Vineet Jindal, representing the petitioner, has demanded that all records related to the student's examination be made available to facilitate independent verification.