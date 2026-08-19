ETV Bharat / bharat

Need NTA To Be Institutionalised For Continuity In Reforms: SC On NEET

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday voiced concern over the institutionalisation of the National Testing Agency (NTA), stressing that the newly-formed Nandan Nilekani‑led exam reform task force must build on the recommendations of the high-level expert committee led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, rather than allowing one committee to exit and another to start afresh.

The Apex court underscored the need for institutionalisation to ensure reforms do not dissipate with changes in personnel, while hearing a batch of petitions seeking the dissolution of the NTA and an overhaul of the entrance examination system in the country, in the wake of the leakage of the NEET-UG 2026 papers.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench directed the NTA to inform it about the steps taken to implement recommendations of the Radhakrishnan panel and the Nandan Nilekani committee.

Justice Narasimha said: “We have conveyed to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta… Concerned about the institutionalisation of the NTA... All necessary infrastructure, manpower, and other technological capabilities. We are informed that the Nandan Nilekani committee, which has been constituted, has convened a meeting to consider various recommendations.”

The bench noted the new committee has been constituted for end-to-end reforms, focusing on leveraging advanced technology like AI and blockchain to strengthen the security and integrity of competitive national examinations. “We are concerned about the institutionalisation of the NTA. We direct the secretary to file an affidavit, indicating in detail the steps that have been taken to implement the suggestions made by the Radhakrishnan committee, as reflected and nuanced by the Nandan Nilekani committee. This affidavit, with all details and indicative timelines, shall be filed within a period of three weeks from today,” said the bench.

The bench observed that Radhakrishnan has been involved in the matter for a long time, and his inputs are also important. Mehta said he could speak to the government and Radhakrishnan could be a member of the new committee. The bench said it will list the matter after three weeks, and in the meanwhile, it will see the progress.

Justice Narasimha said the bench is not inclined towards micromanaging, but is keen to ensure that there is a vibrant institution for the country to be proud of. "That much we will ensure. The biggest problem is that when you do not institutionalise, and then experienced persons get transferred, the whole experience goes away…,” said Justice Narasimha, adding that the experience must flow down to the next level, so that they could pick up from the seniors.