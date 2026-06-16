ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Retest: Annamalai Criticises Military-Style Security, Warns Of Added Stress On Students

Chennai: Former BJP state chief K. Annamalai on Tuesday criticised the extensive security arrangements announced for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21, arguing that the measures could increase stress among students.

Expressing concern over the kind of security to be enforced on the young minds for conducting the NEET retest, Annamalai said "while the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a student before they take up an assessment, one that they have spent months preparing for, dissolving the entire purpose of our exam system and the NEP 2020’s goal to reduce "exam stress".

“Two-tier CRPF+CISF escort with IAF airlift. 4-layer CCTV with AI surveillance. Biometric & facial recognition before entry. Multiple layers of frisking. Multi-level oversight with direct monitoring from the Prime Minister’s office. Yes, you read it right. But these are not arrangements to buy high-level, classified, military-grade software. These are the arrangements made by the Ministry of Education for the NEET retest scheduled for 21st June 2026,” Annamalai said in a post on X.