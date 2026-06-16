NEET Retest: Annamalai Criticises Military-Style Security, Warns Of Added Stress On Students
The Former BJP leader expressed concerns over the extensive security arrangements put in place for the NEET-UG retest scheduled for June 21.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Chennai: Former BJP state chief K. Annamalai on Tuesday criticised the extensive security arrangements announced for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21, arguing that the measures could increase stress among students.
Expressing concern over the kind of security to be enforced on the young minds for conducting the NEET retest, Annamalai said "while the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a student before they take up an assessment, one that they have spent months preparing for, dissolving the entire purpose of our exam system and the NEP 2020’s goal to reduce "exam stress".
Two-tier CRPF+CISF escort with IAF airlift.— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 16, 2026
4-layer CCTV with AI surveillance.
Biometric & facial recognition before entry.
Multiple layers of frisking.
Multi-level oversight with direct monitoring from the Prime Minister’s office.
Yes, you read it right. But these are…
“Two-tier CRPF+CISF escort with IAF airlift. 4-layer CCTV with AI surveillance. Biometric & facial recognition before entry. Multiple layers of frisking. Multi-level oversight with direct monitoring from the Prime Minister’s office. Yes, you read it right. But these are not arrangements to buy high-level, classified, military-grade software. These are the arrangements made by the Ministry of Education for the NEET retest scheduled for 21st June 2026,” Annamalai said in a post on X.
The former BJP leader further said that an increase in the overall exam time will only increase their existing exam pressure. “Every student would appreciate the government's efforts to prevent paper leaks by implementing additional security measures and enhanced monitoring. But an increase in scrutiny before entry, extended frisking, and an increase in the overall exam time from 180 minutes to 195 minutes will only add to their already ballooning exam pressure,” he said.
Annamalai also flagged students facing issues with downloading the admit cards, noting that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured candidates that it would be resolved. "Despite all these arrangements for the examination, there are issues with downloading the admit cards, and NTA has assured students that it will resolve them at the earliest. There are challenges that demand meaningful solutions. However, I am concerned that the approach devised for the NEET retest may not resolve the issue; instead, it risks creating a new set of problems," he said.
The NEET UG 2026 re-examination has officially been announced to be held on June 21. The official pen-and-paper exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency from 2 PM to 5 PM.
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