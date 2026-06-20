NEET Re-Exam Centre Of Nagpur Candidate Shifted To Dubai After His Own Request During Correction Window: NTA
The NTA said that the city change in the case was made through the candidate's own registered login during correction window.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid outrage over allotment of the re-examination centre of a NEET-UG 2026 apirant from Nagpur in Abu Dhabi, the National Testing Agency on Saturday said that the centre allotment was due to the candidate's own registered login during the open correction window.
In a post on X, the NTA said that following the rescheduling of NEET (UG) 2026 to 21 June, the agency reopened the examination-city correction window to assist candidates.
As per the NTA, around 3.2 lakh candidates used the correction window, and NTA allotted the preferred examination city to over 99.5% of them.
On the 'Abu Dhabi' query, the NTA said that its web-activity records indicate that the city change in this case was made through the candidate's own registered login during the open correction window, with a consistent single-user access pattern.
“Despite the Abu Dhabi centre being chosen by the candidate, the NTA received an informal request on the evening of June 19 (just 48 hours before the exam) to change the centre to Nagpur. NTA personnel immediately initiated the change and contacted the candidate's father on 19th evening itself to help them complete the formal process,” it said.
Reference the issue with regard to allotment of a centre in Abu Dhabi to a candidate in Nagpur, NTA would like to state the following:— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 20, 2026
Following the rescheduling of NEET (UG) 2026 to 21 June, the National Testing Agency reopened the examination-city correction window to assist…
The agency further said that it has observed that on three occasions, one - the centre was changed to Abu Dhabi using candidate’s credentials and twice it was previewed that the centre is Abu Dhabi.
“Despite that NTA has accorded to aspirant’s request and the change of centre was actioned. A "Student-First" Approach: The NTA's priority is that no candidate misses the examination over an administrative doubt”.
The father of the NEET-UG 2026 aspirant Abdullah Mohammad Talib from Maharashtra's Nagpur said that his admit card for the medical entrance re-examination scheduled on June 21 mentioned a school in Abu Dhabi as his examination centre leading to an outrage from various quarters.
The NTA has already been under fire for the paper leak of the all India medical entrance test prompting the agency to cancel the exam and schedule a re-test.
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