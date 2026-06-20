ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Re-Exam Centre Of Nagpur Candidate Shifted To Dubai After His Own Request During Correction Window: NTA

New Delhi: Amid outrage over allotment of the re-examination centre of a NEET-UG 2026 apirant from Nagpur in Abu Dhabi, the National Testing Agency on Saturday said that the centre allotment was due to the candidate's own registered login during the open correction window.

In a post on X, the NTA said that following the rescheduling of NEET (UG) 2026 to 21 June, the agency reopened the examination-city correction window to assist candidates.

As per the NTA, around 3.2 lakh candidates used the correction window, and NTA allotted the preferred examination city to over 99.5% of them.

On the 'Abu Dhabi' query, the NTA said that its web-activity records indicate that the city change in this case was made through the candidate's own registered login during the open correction window, with a consistent single-user access pattern.

“Despite the Abu Dhabi centre being chosen by the candidate, the NTA received an informal request on the evening of June 19 (just 48 hours before the exam) to change the centre to Nagpur. NTA personnel immediately initiated the change and contacted the candidate's father on 19th evening itself to help them complete the formal process,” it said.