ETV Bharat / bharat

'NEET Qualification Not Indispensable': Jammu Kashmir HC Upholds BDS Admissions Of 10 NRI Students

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday quashed the Dental Council of India’s (DCI) direction to discharge 10 BDS students admitted at the Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS) Jammu, during the 2016-17 academic session. The court held that the admissions to these students could not be invalidated solely because they had not qualified NEET-2016.

In a 36-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Parihar held that the students had been accommodated against “vacant State Quota seats and that those seats were covered by the exemption from the NEET requirement applicable to Jammu and Kashmir during the transitional academic session of 2016-17.”

The court declared that the students' admissions were valid and directed the authorities to recognise them for all academic purposes. "...the ten students having been admitted against vacancies forming part of the State Quota for the academic session 2016-17, and such seats being covered by the exemption from NEET applicable to the State of Jammu and Kashmir for that academic session, their admissions could not have been invalidated solely on the ground that they had not qualified NEET-2016," the court said.

The judgment came in a common decision in OWP No. 1884/2017 and OWP No. 1882/2017. The petitions involved 10 students and the IDS as petitioners against the Union of India, DCI and University of Jammu. The case arose from admissions made for the BDS course at the IDS Sehora (Jammu), during the 2016-17 academic session.

The institute had a sanctioned annual intake of 100 BDS students. Of these, 60 seats were in the Management Quota and 40 were in the State Quota. The court found that all 60 Management Quota seats had been filled through NEET merit.

The controversy concerned the 40 State Quota seats. According to the record, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) could fill only 22 of those seats. This left 18 State Quota seats vacant. The institute subsequently filled eight of those vacancies with candidates who had qualified NEET-2016. The remaining 10 were filled by genuine NRI candidates on the basis of their inter se merit in the qualifying examination.

The court noted that the total number of admissions remained within the sanctioned intake of 100 students and that the admissions were completed before October 15, 2016, the permissible admission deadline.

A significant part of the judgment was the distinction between the status of a candidate and the legal character of the seat against which the candidate was admitted. The court rejected the argument that because the 10 students were NRI candidates, the seats automatically became NRI or Management Quota seats.

"A candidate may possess NRI status, but it does not inexorably follow that every seat occupied by such candidate acquires the legal character of an NRI or Management Quota seat," the court said. It further held that "the character of a seat must ordinarily be traced to the sanctioned seat matrix and the regulatory framework under which the seat was earmarked."

The court said a State Quota seat does not automatically lose that character simply because it is eventually filled by a candidate belonging to a particular category. "A seat which formed part of the State Quota does not automatically cease to be a State Quota seat merely because, after the State counselling mechanism has been exhausted, it is filled by an eligible candidate belonging to a particular category," Justice Parihar held.

The court said that any conversion of a seat from one quota to another must have a basis in law or the applicable admission rules. The court placed considerable emphasis on the actual seat matrix. It found that the institute had 100 sanctioned BDS seats. Sixty Management Quota seats had already been filled. Of the 40 State Quota seats, only 22 were filled through BOPEE. The remaining 18 seats therefore continued to remain vacant. The 10 students in dispute were accommodated within those 18 vacancies.

The court said the admissions did not encroach upon the Management Quota and did not result in the creation of supernumerary seats. "The 60 Management Quota seats had already been exhausted. The ten students were accommodated within the 18 existing State Quota vacancies. The total sanctioned intake remained 100," the court said. It also noted that no candidate selected through BOPEE had been displaced.

The court examined the legal changes surrounding the introduction of NEET for dental admissions. Section 10D was introduced into the Dentists Act through the Dentists (Amendment) Act, 2016, with effect from May 24, 2016. The provision contemplated a uniform entrance examination, NEET, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate dental courses.

However, the court noted that the 2016-17 academic session was a transitional period and that Government and State Quota seats in certain states, including Jammu and Kashmir, were exempted from the NEET requirement under the applicable framework. The court referred to a July 12, 2017 communication from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which supported the position that Government and State Quota dental seats in Jammu and Kashmir were covered by the exemption for the 2016-17 session.

"NEET qualification was, therefore, not an indispensable requirement merely because the admission was to a BDS course, if the seat in question genuinely formed part of the exempted State Quota," the court held.

The dispute surfaced after the DCI issued a communication on August 23, 2017, directing the institute to discharge the 10 students. The DCI's position was that the students had not qualified NEET-2016 and therefore could not lawfully have been admitted to the BDS course. The DCI had considered the matter through its Executive Committee on March 9, 2017. However, the decision was communicated to the institute only in August 2017.

The students had by then already spent substantial time pursuing their professional studies. The court noted that the institute had furnished details of all 100 students to the University of Jammu and the DCI in December 2016. The University had also issued roll numbers to the students. The court said the admissions were therefore not clandestine admissions discovered years later.

The respondents relied on advertisements issued by the institute in September 2016. An advertisement dated September 12, 2016, required NRI candidates to have qualified NEET. A subsequent advertisement dated September 17, 2016, prescribed the academic qualification requirements and stated that preference would be given to candidates who had qualified NEET.

The court said the advertisements were relevant evidence but could not override the statutory framework. "...an advertisement issued by a private institution cannot enlarge the scope of a statutory requirement, nor can it create a statutory disqualification where none otherwise existed under the governing law," the court held. The difference between the two advertisements, the court said, also reflected the uncertainty surrounding admissions during the transitional 2016-17 academic session.

The court also dealt with an amended DCI regulation relied upon by the respondents to make NEET marks compulsory. The regulation was published on July 12, 2017, after the 2016-17 admissions had already been completed.