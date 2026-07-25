ETV Bharat / bharat

Meeting Of CJP, Union Ministers Underway After Pradhan's Resignation

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh hold third round of talks with Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, in New Delhi on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Another meeting between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party was underway on Saturday, shortly after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union cabinet. Pradhan's resignation was the main demand of the CJP.

While the central government was represented by Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the CJP delegation comprises spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India here.

Facing spiralling protests for his ouster over the NEET paper leak issue, Pradhan resigned on Saturday, saying it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him, and he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country.

It is to be seen how the government navigates the two other key demands of the CJP -- Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those who died by suicide after the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

The outfit has been spearheading the protests that started at Jantar Mantar on June 20, seeking resignation of Pradhan and education reforms.