ETV Bharat / bharat

No Dictator Can Stop Will Of People: Opposition Parties Hail ‘Youth’s Victory’ After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

“This is the victory of truth and the defeat of Mr Modi's stubbornness. This is the victory of all those families who lost their blood, their children, because this government is corrupt. This is the victory of the united opposition, who raised their voices from Parliament to the streets in the interest of the students,” he added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the move as the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system. In a post on X, he wrote, India's ‘Students' Echo’ has finally reached the threshold of arrogant power. This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system.”

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. "Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future," he said in a post on X.

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling it a victory for students, youth and democracy following widespread protests over alleged paper leaks.

The Congress chief added that it is now PM Modi's turn to apologise. “Now it is Mr Modi's turn to apologise to our young generation and to take strict action against those who unleashed lathis, batons, and pellet guns on them,” Kharge said.

Reacting to the resignation of the Union Education Minister, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that no dictator, and no force, can stop the will of the Indian people. Speaking to the media in Wayanad, she said, "Tear gas was used against them. They were beaten with lathis. They suffered serious injuries, but they did not bend. Instead, the government had to bend to their will. This is a lesson for every ruler of this country, now and forever: you have to listen to the will of the people. This is a democracy.”

“The will of the people is paramount. There is nothing above it. No human being, no single leader, no dictator, and no force can stop the will of the Indian people. Today, that has been proved by our students and our young people,” she added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hailed the minister’s resignation as a victory for a generation that is tired of struggling in an unfair and corrupt system. In a post on X, he said, “The incompetent, callous, and arrogant Mantri Pradhan has finally been compelled to resign. It was sustained youth pressure that finally forced the Pradhan Mantri to stop giving him political cover. This is a victory for a generation that is tired of struggling in an unfair and corrupt system, and an Opposition that has demonstrated rock-solid unity and solidarity with the students.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders also welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the government should listen to people's voices and hoped steps would be taken to prevent paper leaks.

The resignation was a "big win for democracy", and he congratulated the people of the country, Kejriwal said. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the youth-led movement compelled the government to accept the minister's resignation. He said the campaign that began against paper leaks would now extend to employment, and called for accountability for every mistake.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai described the resignation as a major victory for the country's students and youth. "The movement won, arrogance lost," he said, welcoming Pradhan's resignation.

Education Minister Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday amid mounting pressure to step down over irregularities in the conduct of several competitive exams. Pradhan said he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.