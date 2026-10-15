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NEET-PG: SC Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking Disclosure Of Questions

File photo of the Supreme Court ( AFP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking transparency in the answer key and response disclosure process for NEET-PG 2026. A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notices to the Union of India, the National Medical Commission and others while tagging the petition with pending pleas.