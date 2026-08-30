NEET-PG 2026: Over 2.63 Lakh Candidates Appear Across 339 Cities; Re-Exam Announced For Two Jaipur Centres
Over 2.63 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-PG exam today, though a power failure at two Jaipur centers forced a re-test on September 5.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi: More than 2.63 lakh candidates took the NEET-PG exam across the country Sunday, though a power failure at two centers in Jaipur, Rajasthan forced officials to schedule a re-test.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) said a re-examination has been scheduled for the affected candidates in Jaipur at 3 pm on September 5. It also convened urgent meeting to decide the course of action against the technological partner of the two centre.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the examination could not be completed for 2,445 candidates at the two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura, Jaipur, due to internal power-supply issues attributable to TCS Ltd, the technological partner and the examination-conducting agency.
"The affected centres are iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683). Further details, including the venue for the re-examination and revised admit cards, will be shared separately," said the NBEMS.
#neetpg2026 pic.twitter.com/T2Dmxm2KFp— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 30, 2026
"The NEET-PG was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union territories. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared in the NEET-PG, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates," said the ministry.
The nationwide examination was supported by extensive real-time monitoring and stringent security measures, it added.
A total of 2,527 faculty members were appointed as independent appraisers to oversee the conduct of the examination. In addition, more than 700 senior faculty members, including deans, directors, medical superintendents and senior professors, were deployed as Flying Squad members.
To strengthen coordination and monitoring, 16 NBEMS regional command centres were made operational across the country, the ministry said.
The examination centres were also placed under live CCTV surveillance, which was continuously monitored from the NBEMS Command Centre at its headquarters in Delhi's Dwarka.
A dedicated team of 190 personnel from the NBEMS and TCS was deployed for real-time surveillance and monitoring, the ministry said.
Conduct of NEET PG re-examination for the affected candidates at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683)#neetpg2026 pic.twitter.com/rKG4rq2ndh— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 30, 2026
At the dedicated Command Centre at the NBEMS headquarters, officials from the board, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, BEL, ECIL and TCS maintained close and continuous oversight of the examination process throughout the day, it said.
As part of the measures to further strengthen examination security and prevent impersonation, Aadhaar-based authentication of candidates was successfully undertaken at the examination centres.
Government agencies extended their full support towards the secure and orderly conduct of the examination, the ministry said.
The NBEMS deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and said it has taken prompt steps to ensure that they are provided a fair and equitable opportunity to appear in the NEET-PG 2026.
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