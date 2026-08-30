ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-PG 2026: Over 2.63 Lakh Candidates Appear Across 339 Cities; Re-Exam Announced For Two Jaipur Centres

Candidates get their admit cards checked as they arrive to appear for the NEET PG examination at Mohan Estate, in New Delhi on August 30 ( ANI )

New Delhi: More than 2.63 lakh candidates took the NEET-PG exam across the country Sunday, though a power failure at two centers in Jaipur, Rajasthan forced officials to schedule a re-test.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) said a re-examination has been scheduled for the affected candidates in Jaipur at 3 pm on September 5. It also convened urgent meeting to decide the course of action against the technological partner of the two centre.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the examination could not be completed for 2,445 candidates at the two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura, Jaipur, due to internal power-supply issues attributable to TCS Ltd, the technological partner and the examination-conducting agency.

"The affected centres are iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683). Further details, including the venue for the re-examination and revised admit cards, will be shared separately," said the NBEMS.

"The NEET-PG was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union territories. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared in the NEET-PG, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates," said the ministry.

The nationwide examination was supported by extensive real-time monitoring and stringent security measures, it added.