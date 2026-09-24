ETV Bharat / bharat

NBEMS Declares NEET-PG 2026 Results, Announces Category-Wise Cut-Off Acores

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday declared the results of NEET-PG 2026. The minimum qualifying cut-off for General and EWS candidates is 262 marks, corresponding to the 50th percentile. For General PwBD candidates, the cut-off is 244 marks (45th percentile), while for SC, ST and OBC candidates, including PwBD candidates from these categories, the cut-off is 226 marks (40th percentile).

The final merit list and category-wise merit lists for state quota seats will be prepared by the respective states and Union Territories as per their eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines and reservation policies, the NBEMS said. The individual scorecards of candidates will be available for download from the NBEMS website from October 1.

The scorecards will remain available for download for six months from the date of issue, it said. According to the NBEMS notice, the NEET-PG 2026 rank has been arrived at based on the actual marks scored by candidates and the applicable tie-breaking criteria.

The board said each question asked in both NEET-PG 2026 question papers was reviewed by faculty members from the concerned speciality areas after the examination to re-check the technical correctness of the questions and answer keys.

"None of the questions have been found to be technically incorrect," the notice said.