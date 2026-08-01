ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-PG 2026: Candidates To Get Centres Closer To Home, Test City Info 3 Weeks In Advance

New Delhi: In a series of changes for the NEET-PG to be held later this year, the Centre will expand the choice of test locations, give candidates more time to plan travel to their examination cities, and give them more time per question in the test.

The reforms are aimed at making the process more convenient for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) candidates, according to the Union health ministry.

"The end-to-end question paper preparation and delivery process has been further reinforced through multiple layers of encryption, secure offline preparation, time-bound finalisation of the question paper shortly before the examination, and controlled digital decryption only at the scheduled commencement of the test," the ministry said in a statement.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has also operationalised a dedicated email address for reporting impersonation, touting and other unfair practices while issuing regular advisories to candidates to promote awareness and vigilance.

Under the revised system, candidates will indicate three state preferences for their examination centre, with their correspondence state being the mandatory first preference, enabling allotment of centres closer to their place of residence, the ministry said.

In another key change, candidates will be informed of their allotted test city nearly three weeks before the August 30 examination, giving them more time to plan travel and accommodation, it said.

The NBEMS has also rationalised the examination pattern to 180 questions to be answered in 210 minutes, allowing candidates more time per question while retaining the overall duration of the test, it said.

The ministry added that to strengthen the integrity of the examination process, Aadhaar-based authentication has been introduced during both the application process and on the examination day.