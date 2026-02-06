ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-PG 2025: SC Seeks NBEMS Response Explaining Reasons To Reduce Qualifying Percentile

The top court asked the NBEMS to file an affidavit explaining the reason behind the reduction of qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26.

File Photo: Supreme Court (Getty Images)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : February 6, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) explaining the reason behind the reduction of qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench was hearing pleas challenging the notice dated January 13 issued by the NBEMS reducing the qualifying cut-off percentiles.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the issue involves competing considerations which are required to be balanced. The petitioners' counsel contended that standards ought to be stricter at the postgraduate level.

The bench said on the one hand it has this competing value to protect the seats, and the seats should not go to waste, and added, “at the same time, there is pressure that candidates are not coming, so please reduce the cut off".

The bench orally observed that then the argument will be that the standards are being lowered, and the counterargument is that seats are going to waste.

The bench emphasised that there should be a balance, and added, “our conscience has to be satisfied that there is no devious reason, that's all”.

The notice issued on January 13, 2026, reduced the minimum qualifying percentile cut-off for counselling of the third round of NEET-PG 2025-26 for various categories.

The petitioner’s counsel relied on applicable regulations, which state that if sufficient numbers of candidates in the respective categories fail to secure minimum marks as prescribed, the Centre, in consultation with the National Medical Commission, may, at its discretion, lower the minimum marks.

It was argued before the bench that approximately 80,000 seats are available while over 1,28,000 candidates fall within the qualifying percentiles of various categories, i.e., the 50th, 45th or 40th percentiles.

The bench asked the NBE to file an affidavit explaining the reason behind the decision to reduce the qualifying percentile. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Harisharan Devgan and others.

Earlier this week, the apex court issued notice on the petition challenging the January 13 notice reducing the qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26. The plea claimed that the cut-off has been lowered to very low levels.

