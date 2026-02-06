ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-PG 2025: SC Seeks NBEMS Response Explaining Reasons To Reduce Qualifying Percentile

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) explaining the reason behind the reduction of qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench was hearing pleas challenging the notice dated January 13 issued by the NBEMS reducing the qualifying cut-off percentiles.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the issue involves competing considerations which are required to be balanced. The petitioners' counsel contended that standards ought to be stricter at the postgraduate level.

The bench said on the one hand it has this competing value to protect the seats, and the seats should not go to waste, and added, “at the same time, there is pressure that candidates are not coming, so please reduce the cut off".

The bench orally observed that then the argument will be that the standards are being lowered, and the counterargument is that seats are going to waste.

The bench emphasised that there should be a balance, and added, “our conscience has to be satisfied that there is no devious reason, that's all”.