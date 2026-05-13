ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak: Woman Detained In Pune, Handed Over To CBI

Pune: A woman has been detained by Pune Police for her alleged connection to the NEET paper leak case and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, a senior official said on Wednesday.

City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the woman was detained from Bibvewadi. "We questioned her and handed her over to the CBI for further probe," he told PTI.

Kumar, however, refused to elaborate on the woman's exact role in the alleged paper leak which led the National Testing Agency to cancel the examination for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, held on May 3.