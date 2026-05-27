ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak Row: Parliamentary Panel Calls Second Meeting Within 10 Days

There has been nationwide outrage over the NEET paper leak issue. ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Following nationwide outrage over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has called another meeting with all stakeholders on June 1 to explore a permanent solution to the crisis affecting lakhs of medical aspirants.

The parliamentary committee, chaired by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, has invited Vineet Joshi, secretary in the department of Higher Education, Puniya Salila Srivastava, secretary in the department of Health and Family Welfare, Abhishek Singh, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), as well as representatives of the United Doctors Front (UDF).

A Rajya Sabha note issued to all invitees, accessed by ETV Bharat, stated that the meeting has been called to discuss the use of pen-and-paper versus computer-based tests (CBT), as well as issues related to NEET and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

UDF To Present Proposals

Speaking to ETV Bharat, UDF chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal said the organisation would present a detailed, constructive, and student-centric representation before the committee, focusing on transparency, accountability, examination integrity, and systemic reforms in national-level examinations.

"The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, Rajya Sabha, has invited the United Doctors Front, the largest association of young doctors and medical students across the nation, to participate in deliberations concerning issues related to NTA and NEET examination reforms," Mittal said.

He added, "The UDF shall place a detailed, constructive and student-centric representation before the committee to ensure transparency, accountability, examination integrity and systemic reforms in national examinations."

Last week, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and NTA Director-General Abhishek Singh appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Demand For UPSC-Like Examination Model

The UDF has also demanded that the existing NTA framework be replaced with an independent statutory examination authority established by an Act of Parliament.