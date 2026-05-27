NEET Paper Leak Row: Parliamentary Panel Calls Second Meeting Within 10 Days
Officials from the Education and Health Ministries, the NTA and the United Doctors Front will attend the parliamentary panel meeting on issues, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Following nationwide outrage over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has called another meeting with all stakeholders on June 1 to explore a permanent solution to the crisis affecting lakhs of medical aspirants.
The parliamentary committee, chaired by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, has invited Vineet Joshi, secretary in the department of Higher Education, Puniya Salila Srivastava, secretary in the department of Health and Family Welfare, Abhishek Singh, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), as well as representatives of the United Doctors Front (UDF).
A Rajya Sabha note issued to all invitees, accessed by ETV Bharat, stated that the meeting has been called to discuss the use of pen-and-paper versus computer-based tests (CBT), as well as issues related to NEET and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
UDF To Present Proposals
Speaking to ETV Bharat, UDF chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal said the organisation would present a detailed, constructive, and student-centric representation before the committee, focusing on transparency, accountability, examination integrity, and systemic reforms in national-level examinations.
"The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, Rajya Sabha, has invited the United Doctors Front, the largest association of young doctors and medical students across the nation, to participate in deliberations concerning issues related to NTA and NEET examination reforms," Mittal said.
He added, "The UDF shall place a detailed, constructive and student-centric representation before the committee to ensure transparency, accountability, examination integrity and systemic reforms in national examinations."
Last week, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and NTA Director-General Abhishek Singh appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Demand For UPSC-Like Examination Model
The UDF has also demanded that the existing NTA framework be replaced with an independent statutory examination authority established by an Act of Parliament.
Amid concerns about the credibility and security of medical entrance examinations, education experts and organisations have advocated adopting the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination model for conducting high-stakes tests in the country.
"The UPSC examination system is widely regarded as one of the most secure and reliable in India. The commission follows stringent protocols for question paper security, monitoring, confidentiality and accountability, making it a benchmark for conducting competitive examinations," Mittal said.
Education specialists believe that a similar multi-layered security framework should also be adopted for medical entrance examinations. They argue that repeated concerns about paper leaks, impersonation, and irregularities have exposed vulnerabilities in the existing system and highlighted the urgent need for reforms.
Educationist and Commonwealth fellow Debashis Chakraborty told ETV Bharat, "Advanced technological interventions are now essential to ensure transparency and integrity in examinations. Measures such as digital encryption of question papers, real-time monitoring systems, biometric verification of candidates, AI-based surveillance, secure printing networks and independent audits of examination centres should be implemented as critical safeguards."
Supreme Court Intervention
The Supreme Court on Monday heard a petition filed by the United Doctors Front raising concerns regarding the functioning of the NTA and the conduct of national-level examinations.
During the hearing, the Apex court expressed concern over recurring issues despite controversies witnessed in 2024.
The court issued notices to the respondents, including the Ministry of Education and the NTA, and asked them to file an affidavit by Thursday detailing compliance with directions issued by the apex court in 2024 following the earlier NEET paper leak controversy.
The Supreme Court proceedings are being seen as a significant step towards ensuring accountability and transparency in the examination system.
"The observations made by the Hon’ble Supreme Court clearly reflect the gravity of the concerns affecting crores of students across the country," Mittal said.
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