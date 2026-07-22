NEET Paper Leak | Responsible NDA Government Is Ready For Discussion, Says JP Nadda
The Union Health and Family Welfare Minister hit out at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and asked why he was selective.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday asserted that the Centre is ready for a discussion on the issue of NEET paper leak and questioned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for being selective.
Addressing reporters here, Nadda, a former BJP chief, said, "The government will give all answers. Today, in the evening, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, gave a presentation. He discussed about 150 paper leaks in his presentation. It's a matter of investigation, and the government will give answers after the investigation."
Nadda, at the same time, recalled instances of paper leaks which happened in states where Congress and it allies were in power.
"In Jammu and Kashmir, the paper was leaked in the Services Selection Board's exam. It's being governed by Congress and National Conference. In Himachal Pradesh, the paper leaked in the School Examination Board. It's being governed by the Congress party. In Jharkhand, Hindi and Science papers were leaked in the JAC. It's being governed by the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha," Nadda said.
"In Telangana, the language paper leaked in the intermediate exams. It's being governed by Congress and CPI. Similarly, the language paper was leaked in the SSC exam. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why are you so selective? Your aim is not the benefit of students; you want to take political mileage by taking up students' demands," added Nadda.
Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, throughout the press conference, maintained that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is responsible and responsive, and is ready for a discussion on the issue.
"We are ready for a debate in Parliament. The BJP, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is serious," he said.
Nadda, who is the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, added that political parties should not level allegations.
"I want to assure that it is a responsible and responsive government," he said.
Nadda also spoke about his meeting with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike. "We went to enquire about his health. He was shifted to Medanta from Safdarjung Hospital. We urged him to call off the strike," he said.
Nadda said that he was aware of Wangchuk's public letter and a response would be given to him.
"We are ready for a detailed discussion," he concluded.
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