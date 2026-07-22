ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak | Responsible NDA Government Is Ready For Discussion, Says JP Nadda

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday asserted that the Centre is ready for a discussion on the issue of NEET paper leak and questioned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for being selective.

Addressing reporters here, Nadda, a former BJP chief, said, "The government will give all answers. Today, in the evening, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, gave a presentation. He discussed about 150 paper leaks in his presentation. It's a matter of investigation, and the government will give answers after the investigation."

Nadda, at the same time, recalled instances of paper leaks which happened in states where Congress and it allies were in power.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, the paper was leaked in the Services Selection Board's exam. It's being governed by Congress and National Conference. In Himachal Pradesh, the paper leaked in the School Examination Board. It's being governed by the Congress party. In Jharkhand, Hindi and Science papers were leaked in the JAC. It's being governed by the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha," Nadda said.

"In Telangana, the language paper leaked in the intermediate exams. It's being governed by Congress and CPI. Similarly, the language paper was leaked in the SSC exam. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why are you so selective? Your aim is not the benefit of students; you want to take political mileage by taking up students' demands," added Nadda.

Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, throughout the press conference, maintained that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is responsible and responsive, and is ready for a discussion on the issue.