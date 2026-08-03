NEET Paper Leak Fallout: NTA Floats Rs 7.5 Cr Tender For 24x7 Security Of Offices, Confidential Exam Material
Initially, the contract will be awarded for two years followed by two one-year extensions based on performance, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major overhaul of its examination security framework following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has floated a tender worth around Rs 7.5 crore to appoint a professional agency for round-the-clock security at its headquarters, regional offices and other sensitive locations. This apart, bids have also been invited for housekeeping and securing printing services to tighten the exam system.
The move is aimed at strengthening the integrity of India's examination system and preventing future breaches.
According to the tender issued on July 25, the selected agency will provide 24x7 security at NTA's headquarters on Delhi's Minto Road, its Okhla regional office and other notified locations. The agency will be responsible for safeguarding confidential examination material, server rooms, strong rooms, warehouses, record rooms, personnel, visitors and other critical infrastructure housing sensitive examination records.
The contract will initially be awarded for two years, with provisions for two one-year extensions based on performance. Bids can be submitted till August 17, with technical bids scheduled to be opened the same day.
The NTA has also invited separate bids for housekeeping and secure printing services through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) as part of its broader reforms to tighten the examination ecosystem.
In a departure from the traditional lowest-bid system, the agency has opted for the Quality-and-Cost Based Selection (QCBS) model, under which technical competence will carry a 70 percent weightage while financial bids will account for 30 percent. Only agencies scoring at least 70 marks in the technical evaluation will qualify for financial assessment.
The eligibility criteria require bidders to have at least five years of experience in professional security services, an average annual turnover of Rs 10 crore over the last three financial years, and prior experience securing central government organisations or other high-security establishments such as examination bodies, universities, airports, hospitals and metro systems.
The successful bidder will also have to deploy access-control systems, maintain visitor logs and use door-frame and handheld metal detectors at designated locations.
The security revamp comes amid sweeping reforms at the NTA after the NEET-UG paper leak controversy exposed vulnerabilities in the country's examination process and triggered calls for stricter safeguards and greater accountability.
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