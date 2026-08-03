ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak Fallout: NTA Floats Rs 7.5 Cr Tender For 24x7 Security Of Offices, Confidential Exam Material

New Delhi: In a major overhaul of its examination security framework following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has floated a tender worth around Rs 7.5 crore to appoint a professional agency for round-the-clock security at its headquarters, regional offices and other sensitive locations. This apart, bids have also been invited for housekeeping and securing printing services to tighten the exam system.

The move is aimed at strengthening the integrity of India's examination system and preventing future breaches.

According to the tender issued on July 25, the selected agency will provide 24x7 security at NTA's headquarters on Delhi's Minto Road, its Okhla regional office and other notified locations. The agency will be responsible for safeguarding confidential examination material, server rooms, strong rooms, warehouses, record rooms, personnel, visitors and other critical infrastructure housing sensitive examination records.

The contract will initially be awarded for two years, with provisions for two one-year extensions based on performance. Bids can be submitted till August 17, with technical bids scheduled to be opened the same day.

The NTA has also invited separate bids for housekeeping and secure printing services through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) as part of its broader reforms to tighten the examination ecosystem.